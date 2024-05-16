Motorola Launches the edge 50 Fusion with Segment's Best 50MP Camera with Sony's Powerful LYTIA 700C Sensor Starting at Just Rs 20,999*

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 16: Motorola, India's fastest growing~ Android brand, today launched the motorola edge 50 Fusion as the latest addition to its premium edge franchise. The motorola edge 50 Fusion disrupts the sub 25K smartphone segment with its numerous segment best features. It comes with the segment's most advanced Sony-LYTIA™ 700C sensor in its primary camera, segment's only IP68 underwater protection with Smart Water touch technology, and segment's brightest 144Hz 10-bit pOLED 3D curved display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 protection. Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Fusion also boasts the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, up to 12GB in-built RAM and 256GB Storage, a 68W blazing fast charger for its massive 5000mAH battery and assured 3 OS upgrades along with 4 years of security updates. Additionally, pushing the boundaries of sustainable packaging and product design, the smartphone comes in an eco-friendly packaging, which is plastic-free and uses recycled and recyclable materials.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion is equipped with a 50MP 2.0um Ultra Pixel Main OIS Camera with segment's most advanced Sony LYTIA™ LYT-700C sensor for ultrafast performance in darker environments. The 50MP camera delivers outstanding nighttime photos owing to its 2.0um Ultra Pixel technology which captures more light and gives 4x better light sensitivity owing to its 1.5x large pixels. The primary camera also comes with OIS (Optical Image Stabilization) which automatically compensates against blurred images and videos due to unwanted camera movement and produces crystal clear images. The secondary camera is a 13MP ultra wide-angle camera that has 120° POV for wider ultrawide shots and fits 4x more of the scene in the frame. The secondary camera also features Macro Vision which is integrated to bring the user 4X closer to the subject than a standard lens. Both rear cameras support 4K video recording as well. Additionally, the edge 50 Fusion features a 32MP selfie camera with Quad Pixel technology which supports 4K video recording, the segment's only selfie camera to do so. Quad Pixel technology combines every four pixels into one for 4x better low-light sensitivity and brilliant results no matter the lighting conditions.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion flaunts a premium endless edge design with perfectly integrated camera housing and segment's only IP68 underwater protection with Smart Water Touch technology for seamless display operation. The symmetrical curved inlay makes it comfortable to hold, aligning perfectly with the natural contours of the user's hands. Being one of the lightest smartphones in the segment, the ultra-thin motorola edge 50 Fusion weighs a mere 175g and is just 7.9mm thick. The device comes in 3 trending Pantone Curated Colours with 3 different finishes, which are as follows: Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish for a soft and tactile feel, Hot Pink vegan suede finish with an added touch of luxury and Forest Blue color in a sophisticated PMMA (Acrylic Glass) finish.

The beautiful endless edge design extends beyond the rear and to the front with segment's brightest 144Hz 10-bit pOLED curved screen display with Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5 Protection and a peak brightness of 1600 NITS. The motorola edge 50 Fusion's 6.67" pOLED display with infinite contrast and cinematic color makes watching videos and playing games a delightful experience. Additionally, the lightning-fast 144Hz refresh rate makes switching between apps, playing games, and scrolling websites feel smooth and seamless.

Powering a stunning display and other features is the Snapdragon® 7s Gen 2 processor, a 4nm chipset reaching AnTuTu score up to 630K. This processor provides accelerated performance, faster GPU/CPU speed, and faster 5G with support of higher resolution videos with unbelievable battery efficiency. The motorola edge 50 Fusion comes with up to 12GB RAM + 256GB storage, providing tons of room for photos, movies, songs, apps, and games. It also supports up to 15 5G bands and WiFi 6.

The motorola edge 50 Fusion equips a massive 5000mAH battery and a 68W TurboPower™ charger which gives users ample power for a day's usage in just 15 minutes of charge. It also keeps the device running for up to 30 hours. Staying at par with the display, the stereo speakers on the motorola edge 50 Fusion come with Dolby Atmos® with Hi-res audio, which gives an immersive, multidimensional audio experience.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. T.M. Narasimhan, Managing Director, Motorola India said, "We are thrilled to introduce the motorola edge 50 Fusion, representing a significant milestone in our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and innovative solutions to our valued customers. Our focus towards delivering meaningful innovation reflects in the exceptional camera and groundbreaking design of the edge 50 Fusion as it sets a new standard for excellence in the smartphone industry. We are confident that the edge 50 Fusion will exceed expectations and leave a lasting impression on consumers as we continue to shape the future of mobile technology."

Additionally, the motorola edge 50 Fusion also features Hello UI based on latest Android 14 with assured 3 OS upgrades and 4 years of SMR updates boasting numerous software experiences. These software experiences include Moto Connect which allows users to use apps on a desktop display, giving them more space to work and play. Ready For enables users to access their phone apps and PC files all on the same screen for more ease. Moto Secure with ThinkShield® enhances protection at every level from the factory to the phone.

Motorola webpage - https://www.motorola.in/smarthphones-motorola-edge-50-fusion/p

Flipkart Teaser page - https://www.flipkart.com/moto-edge50-fusion-coming-soon-store

Flipkart Product page - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-edge-50-fusion/p/itm7d39b15599c7e?pid=MOBGXTYZEZSZQE7W

~As per IDC Q1 2024 report

Availability:

The motorola edge 50 Fusion is available in three stunning PantoneTM colour variants, Marshmallow Blue vegan leather finish, Hot Pink in vegan suede finish and Forest Blue in PMMA (acrylic glass) finish. The smartphone will go on sale from 22nd May 2024, 12PM on Flipkart, Motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital.

Pricing:

For 8GB+128GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 22,999

Effective Price with offers: INR 22,999 INR 20,999*

For 12GB+256GB variant,

Launch Price: INR 24,999

Effective Price with offers: INR 24,999 INR 22,999*

*T&C Apply. Limited period offer. Affordability Offers~:

1. Rs 2000 Instant Bank discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards and Credit Card EMI transactions

OR

1. Rs 2000 Exchange bonus on exchange of any old phone (on Flipkart only)

2. Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 9 Months starting at 2,334/ per month on ICICI Bank cards

Operator Offers:

Total Benefits worth Rs 10,000 from Reliance Jio.

Jio Cashback up to Rs 2000 + Additional Offers up to Rs 8000. T&C apply

* Cashback - Valid on Prepaid recharges of Rs 399 (Rs 50 * 40 vouchers)

* Additional Partner offers:

* Swiggy: Discount of Rs 125 off on Rs 299 on Food Orders

* Ajio: Flat Rs 200 off on min transaction of Rs 999

* Easemytip: Upto Rs 1500 off on Flights

* EaseMyTrip: Upto Rs 4000 off on Hotels

* AbhiBus: 25% off up to Rs 1000 on Bus Bookings

To know more about the offer: https://www.jio.com/en-in/jio-motorola-edge50-fusion-offer-2024

