motorola razr 50 goes on sale with segment's Largest 3.6" External Display & redesigned teardrop hinge at special festive pricing of just Rs. 49,999*

New Delhi [India], September 20: Motorola, a global leader in mobile technology and innovation, recently launched the motorola razr 50 disrupting the foldable smartphone segment at a special festive limited period starting price of only Rs. 49,999*. The motorola razr 50 boasts the segment's largest and most intelligent external display, measuring an impressive 3.6" external display protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. The pOLED screen offers a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate with 1700 nits for HDR content. It's the first flip phone in its segment to feature an external display powered by Google Gemini AI with Google Photos accessible directly on the external display. The device has a 50MP main camera with OIS and Instant All Pixel Focus and a 13MP ultrawide lens with macro features, both enhanced by moto ai.

The razr 50 comes with the segment's largest and most advanced external display. The 3.6" large pOLED external display is protected by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus with a 90Hz dynamic refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1700 nits. It boasts a high resolution of 1056x1066 pixels with 10-bit depth, 100% DCI-P3 coverage, and SGS eye protection. The display's HDR10 certification further enhances color accuracy and brightness. The size of the external display is 2.4X larger than its previous generation and Always-On Display (AOD) adds a layer of personalization. With the razr 50, users can access Google's Gemini app directly from the external display.

To further improve the external display experience, Motorola has added access to Google Photos. This allows users to view, delete, favorite, or share photos or videos stored locally or in the cloud without flip opening their phone. For editing, users can open the new razr and use the latest AI-powered editing tools in Google Photos including AI Magic Editor, AI Magic Eraser, AI Photo Unblur, and more.

The motorola razr 50 is equipped with advanced moto ai features like AI Magic Canvas, allowing users to create images from text prompts, and AI Generative Theming, which syncs user's style to their phone's wallpaper. The AI Photo Enhancement engine ensures the highest quality images by optimizing dynamic range and fine-tuning details, even in low-light conditions. The AI Adaptive Stabilization and Intelligent Auto Focus Tracking keep videos and photos steady and focused. Smart Color Segmentation individually tunes elements like the sky, skin, and grass for richer colors. For assistance, moto ai offers features like Adobe Doc Scan for easy document scanning and sharing, RAM Boost 3.0 for optimized performance, battery Optimization, and Screenshots with Auto Blur to protect user privacy by automatically blurring sensitive content.

The incredible camera system on the motorola razr 50 is powered by moto ai The 50MP high-res camera can shoot with 32x more focusing pixels using Instant All-Pixel Focus to get faster, more accurate performance. The camera's Quad Pixel technology captures 12.6MP photos while Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) eliminates shakes for crystal-clear images. The secondary camera on the external display is a 13MP Ultrawide + Macro Vision sensor with a 120o ultra-wide-angle lens. It can fit nearly 4x more in the frame compared to a standard lens and Macro Vision can take the users 4x closer to their subject than a standard lens. For selfies, the 32MP front camera can even use Flex View to find the best angle for hands-free selfies and video calls. Google Photos AI helps remove distractions with Magic Eraser, improve blurry images with Photo Unblur, and transform the shots with Magic Editor's generative AI.

The motorola razr 50 has a premium vegan leather finish available in PantoneTM curated colors. The device's innovative gapless and contoured edge design provides enhanced dust protection. The newly designed hinge integrates a floating hinge plate to minimize creasing on the main display and is certified for 400,000** folds. Additionally, the device offers IPX8-rated underwater protection, allowing it to withstand submersion in up to 1.5 meters of water for 30 minutes, while the external display is safeguarded by Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus.

The motorola razr 50 has a 6.9" pOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz for smooth scrolling, 3000 nits of peak brightness for vibrant visuals,120% DCI-P3 color accuracy and HDR10+ support. The larger fold radius ensures a smooth, uninterrupted touchscreen experience. The device comes in Koala Grey, Beach Sand, or Spritz Orange colors with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The motorola razr 50 has the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X processor, making it India's first flip phone to feature this advanced processor. It features the ultra-efficient 4nm platform and comes integrated with MediaTek APU655 for enhanced AI capabilities. In terms of battery performance, the motorola razr 50 is powered by a robust 4200mAh battery that lasts all day on a single charge. With 30W TurboPower™ charging, just a few minutes of charging can give users enough power to get through the day. The device also offers 15W wireless charging with reverse charging to even share power with other devices. Additionally, the phone offers a faster 5G experience with support for 16 5G bands and WiFi 7, along with a physical SIM slot and eSIM support.

Apart from this, the motorola razr 50 also features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos® giving 20% louder sound and 25% stronger bass. Dolby Atmos® features Spatial Audio, an enhanced experience where sound can flow around them in a virtual space. Additionally, the motorola razr 50 offers assured 3 OS updates and 4 years of security patches with Moto Premium Care benefits.

The motorola razr50 Ultra comes with the largest and most intelligent external display. A 4.0" external display which also comes with the fastest refresh rate and the highest resolution in its class. It comes protected with Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus, with a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. The razr50 Ultra is equipped with the best razr camera system with 50MP AI Powered camera. Additionally, the smartphone also features an exceptional 50MP telephoto camera for incredible portraits and with 2x optical and 30X AI Super zoom capability plus machine learning algorithm for high quality photos. When flipped open, the motorola razr50 Ultra reveals a 6.9" pOLED display which is also the largest and virtually creaseless internal display on a flip phone. With HDR10+ certification and 120% of the DCI-P3 color gamut, users can watch shows and movies in true-to-life color meeting the industry's latest standards for accuracy. High Brightness Mode automatically adjusts brightness to 1500 nits, which can also reach up to 3000 nits with HDR. The refresh rate can adjust from 1Hz to 165Hz effectively reducing stutter and ghosting in compatible games. It features latest Snapdragon® 8s Gen 3 mobile platform with up to 12GB of the latest generation LPDDR5X memory, the fastest available, and the latest 512GB UFS 4.0 storage. Along with blazing-fast 5G speeds today, and provisions for WiFi 7 networks of tomorrow. The motorola razr50 Ultra can go a full day and night on a single charge of the 4000mAh battery. Owing to the 45W TurboPower™ consumers can get power for a day in about 12 minutes. It also comes with the freedom of 15W wireless charging and users can also share power with other devices using reverse charging.

Availability:

motorola razr 50 will now be available on amazon.in, motorola.in and leading retail stores including Reliance Digital in premium vegan leather finish and 3 stunning Pantone curated colours, namely - Koala Grey, Beach Sand, or Spritz Orange.

Consumer Offers

1. Rs. 5,000 limited period festive discount on both motorola razr 50 and motorola razr50 Ultra

2. Rs. 10,000 Instant Bank discount from leading banks

3. Additional No Cost EMI offer upto 18 Months starting at 2778/ per month on leading banks

4. 3 months of Google Gemini Advanced Subscription along with 2TB of cloud storage space

To know more about the product, visit:

Amazon - https://www.amazon.in/b?node=100578573031

Motorola India - https://www.motorola.in/smartphones-motorola-razr-50/p

motorola razr 50 family - Great Indian Festival Special Pricing and Offers

motorola razr50 Ultra is now also available in early access Kickstarter deal sale at a festive special price of Rs 79,999*

Legal-Disclaimers

* Including all offers

** Under specific lab testing conditions

