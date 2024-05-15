Motorola's moto buds+ and moto buds Launched in Collaboration with Bose go on Sale at an Effective Price of 7,999* and 3,999* on Flipkart and motorola.in

BusinessWire India

New Delhi [India], May 15: Motorola, the world's leading technology brand, recently unveiled moto buds and moto buds+ True Wireless Stereo offerings in India. moto buds family strengthens Motorola's product portfolio by integrating accessories into the Moto ecosystem. moto buds and moto buds+ will go on sale today, 12 PM onwards on Flipkart and Motorola.in at an incredible limited period offer price of only Rs. INR 3,999 and INR 7,999, respectively.

Introducing Sound by Bose, moto buds+ are the Segment's Only Earbuds which bring Bose's unique expertise in optimizing sound quality, Active Noise Cancellation and EQ tuning. The moto buds+ are certified by Bose to deliver an unprecedented audio experience. Additionally, the Dual Dynamic Drivers (11mm+6mm) help users experience lossless audio with crisp vocals and deep, dynamic bass for the users to enjoy every song and movie with clarity and unmatched intensity.

Users can enjoy up to 8 hours of playtime with their earbuds on just a single charge together with case battery backup can last up to 42 hrs for moto buds. It also has a fast charging which gives backup of up to 3 hours of listening on just a 10-minute fast charge. The moto buds+ can also be charged wirelessly. Additionally, users can immerse themselves in the fuller, multidimensional sound of Dolby Atmos® with greater depth, clarity, and details. Coupled with Dolby Head Tracking™ which identifies the location of sound as the user turns their head, recalibrating to give a more natural sound experience. Furthermore, its Hi-Res Audio certified sound system provides studio-quality music with a wider dynamic range and 3x more data rate.

Dynamic Adaptive Noise Cancellation lets users choose between different noise cancellation modes. Going up to 46dB of noise cancellation and up to 3.3KHz of ultrawide noise cancellation frequency range, the moto buds+ also comes with Adaptive mode which intelligently identifies ambient noise and automatically switches cancellation levels. Conversely, Transparency Mode captures the sound around the user, so they stay tuned in to their surroundings.

The moto buds+ seamlessly integrates into the Moto ecosystem, enhancing the experience with the moto buds app. All this with a modern design and comfortable fit and feel which is water repellent and stays protected from spills and splashes in any direction.

Following suit, the moto buds also deliver high-quality sound and enhanced bass owing to its 12.4mm dynamic driver with expert tuning, giving users a crip and clean audio experience. Similar to the moto buds+, the moto buds also come with a Hi-Res Audio certified sound system for a wider dynamic range and 3x more data. Users can enjoy the audio undisturbed with different noise cancellation modes with Segment's leading noise cancellation up to 50dB and up to 4KHz of ultrawide noise cancellation range. Connecting seamlessly with the Moto ecosystem for added convenience.

It also charges up quickly, providing 2 hours of listening time with just a 10-minute charge and 42 hours of keep-up time. Additionally, a single charge provides up to 8 hours of playtime. The moto buds have a triple-mic system that captures audio from three different points, resulting in better ambient noise suppression and echo cancellation. Crystal Talk AI, voices can be heard clearly over loud environments and the buds have a premium ergonomics design and light in weight. These also boast a water-repellent design and are available in youthful Pantone-curated colours Starlight Blue, Glacier Blue, and Coral Peach.

Availability:

The moto buds+ and moto buds will go on sale from 15th May 2024, 12PM onwards on Flipkart, and Motorola.in

Pricing & Launch Offers:

For moto buds+,

Launch Price: INR 9,999

For moto buds,

Launch Price: INR 4,999

Affordability Offers:

Consumers can additionally avail special limited period Instant bank discount on ICICI Bank Credit Cards of up to Rs 2,000 on moto buds+ and up to Rs 1,000 on moto buds

Net Effective Pricing,

For moto buds+, INR 9,999 INR 7,999 (Including bank discount)

For moto buds, INR 4,999 INR 3,999 (Including bank discount)

To know more about the product visit:

Flipkart -

Combined store page - https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-buds-store

moto buds+: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-buds-bluetooth-headset/p/itm5ea1bc405eee3?pid=ACCHY2KFK4EXGTYN

moto buds: https://www.flipkart.com/motorola-buds-bluetooth-headset/p/itmfa315e1af1695?pid=ACCHY2KF5ZEFH8UG

Motorola website -

moto buds+ - https://www.motorola.in/moto-buds-plus/p

moto buds - https://www.motorola.in/moto-buds/p

