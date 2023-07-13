MoU signed to promote use of millets among Indian armed forces

New Delhi [India], July 13 : A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday to promote the use of millets among the armed forces, besides ensuring the availability of nutritious food.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Minister of Health Mansukh Mandaviya here in the national capital.

The MoU will also pave the way for the introduction of millet-based menus in mess, canteens and other food outlets under the defence ministry.

“It aims to create awareness about the nutritional benefits of diet diversity and millet-based food products among the personnel,” a government release said.

“This collaboration will also ensure training of food handlers and chefs of mess, canteens of the Armed Forces and other food outlets on food safety and hygiene…," it added.

On Thursday, the ministers also unveiled a book titled ‘Healthy Recipes for Defence’ to promote the consumption of millet (Shree Anna) and its benefits.

With high levels of minerals such as iron, calcium, zinc and other vital nutrients, Millets are a treasure trove of health benefits.

India produces all the nine commonly known traditional millets viz. Sorghum, Pearl Millet, Finger Millet, Foxtail Millet, Proso Millet, Little Millet, Barnyard Millet, Brown top Millet and Kodo Millet.

The government of India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi spearheaded the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) resolution for declaring the year 2023 as the International Year of Millets and the proposal of India was supported by 72 countries.

Millet is a common term for categorizing small-seeded grasses that are often called Nutri-cereals. Most of the states in India grow one or more millet crop species. Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana are the major millets producing states.

