MOURI Tech Announces Acquisition of Vertisystem, Enhancing IT Service Offerings and Extending Market Presence

BusinessWire India

Dallas (Texas) [US], June 10: MOURI Tech, a global provider of enterprise IT solutions, announces the acquisition of Vertisystem Inc., an IT services company in the USA specializing in the gaming and hospitality industries. This acquisition is part of MOURI Tech's strategy to enhance its service offerings and broaden its footprint in the gaming and hospitality industry verticals. Additionally, this acquisition will enable MOURI Tech to expand its presence in the USA and India (Indore - a Tier II city), enhancing its global delivery capabilities.

Anil Yerramreddy, CEO of MOURI Tech, expressed his excitement: "We are thrilled to welcome Vertisystem to the MOURI Tech family. This move enriches our managed service provider ("MSP") portfolio with Vertisystem's experience, thereby enhancing our service offerings to clients. With this acquisition, we aim to broaden our market reach across key industry verticals, including gaming and hospitality. Together, we will strive to leverage our combined strengths to drive innovation and deliver value to our clients."

"This acquisition by MOURI Tech is significant for Vertisystem and our clients," said Vertisystem CEO Rakesh Sadhwani. "Teaming up with MOURI Tech is exciting and represents a tremendous opportunity for Vertisystem to offer a broader portfolio of IT services and innovative solutions to our clients, backed by MOURI Tech's scalable, strong workforce, and global presence. We are excited about the possibilities that this partnership brings and are committed to ensuring a seamless integration for our clients and employees."

