Movate appoints Jay Sahal as Chief Financial Officer to lead financial strategy and accelerate AI-enabled growth

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 27: Movate, a leading digital services company, is delighted to announce the appointment of Jay Sahal as its new Chief Financial Officer. Jay brings extensive global leadership experience in shareholder value creation, mergers and acquisitions, fundraising and capital planning, financial and strategic planning, as well as a deep understanding of AI technologies.

Jay will oversee critical areas such as audit, treasury, tax, insurance, financial analytics, and risk management, ensuring robust, data-driven decision-making processes. Additionally, he will drive innovative investment strategies for Movate's Propel Unit, which serves as a hub for the company's Generative AI and broader AI technology advancements, reinforcing Movate's leadership in digital transformation.

In his most recent role, he was CFO at Yellow.ai, a leading AI SaaS startup; and at Inspira Enterprise. Prior to this, he spent 15 years at Wipro in various leadership roles. A Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary & Bachelor of Commerce from St. Xavier's College, Jay combines deep financial acumen with a visionary approach to leveraging technology and data-driven insights for management strategy, governance and decision making.

"Jay's expertise in financial strategy and operational excellence, combined with his forward-thinking approach to leveraging AI, perfectly aligns with Movate's vision of driving innovation and creating long-term value for our stakeholders," said Sunil Mittal, CEO of Movate. "His proven ability to navigate complex financial landscapes and champion AI-powered growth will play a critical role in Movate's journey as a global leader in digital transformation and IT services."

Commenting on his new role, Jay Sahal said, "I am honored to join Movate at this transformative stage in its growth journey. Movate's dedication to innovation is truly inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with the exceptional team at Movate to achieve short and longer term financial objectives."

Jay's appointment underscores Movate's commitment to accelerate AI-enabled growth and create stakeholder value.

About Movate:

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

Follow Movate on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2605517/Jay_Sahal_Movate.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237530/5135316/Movate_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor