Movate Shines as a Global Leader in ISG Customer Experience Services Report 2024 for its AI & Analytics Capabilities

PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 16: Movate, a digital technology and customer experience (CX) services provider, today announced that it has been recognized as a 'Leader' in the ISG Provider Lens™ Contact Center- Customer Experience Services Global 2024 report. This report by Information Services Group (ISG), a leading global technology research and advisory firm, compares the top providers across three key quadrants: Intelligent CX (AI & Analytics), Digital Operations, and Intelligent Agent Experience. ISG has recognized Movate's strength in digital innovation and outcome-centric models, for the fifth consecutive year.

Movate has been recognized as a Leader in the Intelligent CX quadrant for its proven ability to deliver innovative AI and analytics solutions that drive highly personalized customer experiences while boosting operational efficiency. This accolade reflects Movate's expertise in multidimensional CX transformation, data-driven insights, and ROI-focused advanced digital solutions. The company continues to invest in emerging technologies, including conversational AI, GenAI, and cloud-native platforms, to elevate CX. Its extensive technology partnership ecosystem and the launch of MovateAI further reinforce this mission. As a holistic AI suite for enterprise reinvention at scale, Movate AI unites its award-winning platforms, solutions, and a composable GenAI and data framework, revolutionizing customer interactions with its modular, outcome-driven approach.

Movate has also been named a Product Challenger in the Digital Operations quadrant for its end-to-end global CX services portfolio, guiding clients' transformation journeys and implementing effective digital and omnichannel strategies. This recognition highlights Movate's expertise in transforming operations through its digital maturity navigator, flexible hybrid workforce models (both on-demand and full-time), proficiency in integrating digital infrastructure and AI/GenAI solutions, and differentiated engagement models.

Furthermore, Movate's commitment to enhancing the employee experience throughout their lifecycle has earned it a Leader position in the Intelligent Agent Experience quadrant. The company's operational excellence framework, Movate EDGE, integrates AI, analytics, and automation into employee assist processes, driving world-class talent development, experiential learning, and intelligent knowledge management. This approach not only boosts employee satisfaction and performance but also ensures high-quality services.

Sunil Mittal, CEO at Movate, said, "ISG's recognition is a proud achievement for us, reflecting our unwavering commitment to putting clients first and pushing the boundaries of technology. This accolade is a testament to our dedication to delivering outstanding engagement and support through our strong operations, innovative business models, and exceptional talent. As we embrace the exciting changes brought by GenAI, Movate is poised to lead, partnering our clients confidently through their AI journeys. With the launch of Movate AI, we're excited to offer a solution that not only transforms operations and reimagines customer experiences but also drives measurable business outcomes."

Namratha Dharshan, Chief Business Leader at ISG, said, " Movate is challenging the status quo in the customer experience industry by prioritizing client-centric innovation, seamlessly integrating AI and analytics into its solutions , and leveraging flexible workforce models for global service delivery. By focusing on employee performance and CX-driven digital applications, Movate consistently sets new benchmarks and delivers impactful outcomes across multiple sectors ."

To read more about Movate's positioning in the ISG Customer Experience Services report, please click here: ISG recognized Movate as a global leader in the 2024 - Movate

About Movate

Movate is a digital technology and customer experience services company committed to disrupting the industry with boundless agility, human-centered innovation, and relentless focus on driving client outcomes. It helps ambitious, growth-oriented companies across industries stay ahead of the curve by leveraging its diverse talent of over 12,000 full-time Movators across 21 global locations and a gig network of thousands of technology experts across 60 countries, speaking over 100 languages. Movate has emerged as one of the most awarded and analyst-accredited companies in its revenue range. To know more, visit: www.movate.com.

Follow Movate on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

About ISG (Information Services Group)

ISG is a leading global technology research and advisory firm. A trusted business partner to more than 700 clients, including more than 75 of the world's top 100 enterprises, ISG is committed to helping corporations, public sector organizations, and service and technology providers achieve operational excellence and faster growth. The firm specializes in digital transformation services, including automation, cloud and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk services; network carrier services; strategy and operations design; change management; market intelligence and technology research and analysis. Founded in 2006, and based in Stamford, Conn., ISG employs more than 1,300 digital-ready professionals operating in more than 20 countriesa global team known for its innovative thinking, market influence, deep industry and technology expertise, and world-class research and analytical capabilities based on the industry's most comprehensive marketplace data. For more information, visit www.isg-one.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2237530/Movate_Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor