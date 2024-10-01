MoveYourWay: The all-new BMW CE 02 launched in India

VMPL

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], October 1: BMW Motorrad India has launched the all-new BMW CE 02 in the country. This all-electric model is available at BMW Motorrad India dealerships from today onwards.

The all-new BMW CE 02 has been developed in Munich, Germany by BMW Motorrad and will be produced in Hosur, India by cooperation partner TVS Motor Company.

Vikram Pawah, President and CEO, BMW Group India said, "The all-new BMW CE 02 breaks all the rules. Thanks to the electric drive, trend-setting design and innovative solutions, it is a dynamic partner for a new kind of mobility. The all-new BMW CE 02 appeals to them who take a different path, make bold statements, and stand out while being #PluggedToLife. Being environmentally conscious can now be stylish. The reduced design language stands for lightness and fun. The CE 02 is an icon of the new Urban Mobility scene - fast, agile, creative and moves through the city like a traceur."

The introductory ex-showroom price of the all-new BMW CE 02 starts from INR 4,49,900.

The all-new BMW CE 02

The all-new BMW CE 02 is nimble, practical, robust and reduced to essentials in terms of design. It expresses freedom and light-heartedness - similar to a skateboard, which is deliberately reflected in the design of the seat. The disc wheels are designed to emphasise the proportions. The LED technology for lights and indicators is a design highlight. Cosmic Black as the basic colour and granite grey metallic matt for the motor cover offer just as exciting a contrast as the interplay of matt and high-gloss surfaces. At the same time, the reduced design offers plenty of scope for your own design options.

Thanks to its low weight of only 142 kg and the low seat height of only 745 mm, the all-new CE 02 is also characterised by its playful, city-suitable handling. As far as the chassis is concerned the BMW CE 02 relies on a torsionally rigid double-loop frame made of tubular steel. Hydraulically damped telescopic forks operate at the front, while a single-sided swingarm and a directly pivoted shock absorber are used at the rear. Wide tyres are mounted on cast light aluminum wheels in disc wheel design and disc brakes ensure safe deceleration at the front and rear. BMW Motorrad ABS is featured at the front. Adjustable hand levers allow you to adapt hand reach to meet your personal preferences. The footrests allow the rider two leg positions in solo mode: relaxed on the rider footrests or sporty-dynamic on the pillion footrests.

With the special HIGHLINE package, the all-new CE 02 puts in an extroverted and colourful appearance. Forks anodised in gold and tape designs in combination with Petrol as a contrasting colour make the CE 02 look dynamic and future-oriented even when standing still. Bluetooth interface, SP Connect smartphone holder, Additional Flash riding mode, 1.5 kW quick charger and heated grips are your smart companions.

The all-new BMW CE 02 is powered by a, current excited synchronous motor. Power is supplied by two air-cooled lithium-ion batteries with an operating voltage of 48 V and total energy content of 3.9 kWh. The all-new BMW CE 02 has a maximum power output of 11 kW offering a dynamic riding experience. With a top speed of 95 km/h, progress is speedy on expressways and a range of 108 kms (according to ICAT) allows for extended urban adventures. The powerful drive which generates a torque of 55 Nm from standstill, enables the all-new CE 02 to accelerate from 0 - 50 km/h in 3 seconds.

The all-new BMW CE 02 comes as standard with a 0.9 kW external charger which enables charging processes to be carried out quickly and conveniently at standard household sockets. It's even faster where 20%-80% SoC can be achieved in only 102 mins with the 1.5 kW quick charger available in the HIGHLINE package as optional equipment or can be bought as an accessory.

The all-new CE 02 comes with the "Flow" and "Surf" riding modes as standard. "Flow" offers the optimal set-up for cruising along in urban traffic, while "Surf" provides a dynamic riding experience beyond the bustling city traffic. The "Flash" driving mode is also available as a sporty and dynamic addition as part of the HIGHLINE package.

An easy-to-read 3.5" micro TFT display informs the rider about riding speed, battery charge status and much more. A USB-C charging socket also allows you to supply a smartphone with power. Using the BMW Motorrad Connected app you can see how the smartphone shows the predicted end of charging thanks to networking via Bluetooth. In the HIGHLINE variant, the cradle mode allows the BMW Motorrad app in the smartphone (held in a smartphone holder) to be controlled safely as an additional display using the keypad on the handlebar. With the electric reverse gear, the rider can manoeuvre with ease, even when space gets tight. With Keyless Ride, you simply jump on and off you go. To maintain mobility and flexibility for the rider, the CE 02 offers a special power-saving mode which notifies and supports the riders when the charge level is critical.

BMW Motorrad Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) on the front wheel adds additional active safety. In addition to Automatic Stability Control (ASC), Recuperation Stability Control (RSC) specifically reduces the drag torque in overrun mode to keep the vehicle stable.

A comprehensive range of optional equipment and original BMW Motorrad accessories is available for individualization.

