Moving Media Entertainment Limited IPO Opens on June 26, 2025

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 24: Moving Media Entertainment Limited (The Company, Moving Media) a rental service provider of camera, lens, and peripheral equipment to the media and entertainment industry, proposes to open its Initial Public Offering on Thursday, June 26, 2025, aiming to raise ₹ 43.40 Crore (At Upper Price Band), with shares to be listed on the NSE Emerge platform.

The issue size is up to 62,00,000 equity shares at a face value of ₹ 10 each with a price band of ₹ 66 - ₹ 70 Per Share.

Equity Share Allocation

* Anchor Portion - Up to 14,10,000 Equity Shares

* Qualified Institutional Buyer - Not more than 9,40,000 Equity Shares

* Non-Institutional Investors - Not less than 7,06,000 Equity Shares

* Retail Individual Investors - Not less than 16,46,000 Equity Shares

* Market Maker - Up to 14,98,000 Equity Shares

The net proceeds from the IPO will be utilised for investment in advanced camera solutions, repayment/pre-payment of certain debt facilities, and for general corporate purposes. The issue will close on Tuesday, June 30, 2025

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is Gretex Corporate Services Limited, The Registrar to the Issue is Maashitla Securities Private Limited.

Mr. Kuuldeep Beshawar Nath Bhargava, Managing Director of Moving Media Entertainment Limited, expressed, "This IPO marks an important chapter in Moving Media's journey. Our operations began as a proprietary firm in 2012 with the goal of meeting the dynamic needs of professionals in film, television, advertising, and digital content creation. Over the years, we have evolved into a comprehensive camera and lens equipment solutions provider, offering services from hardware and software sourcing to installation, user training, and post-installation support.

The proceeds from this IPO will be utilised for investment in advanced camera solutions, repayment/pre-payment of certain debt facilities, and general corporate purposes. With technology rapidly transforming the media landscape, this public issue will strengthen our capabilities and help us continue delivering value-added solutions to our customers."

Mr. Alok Harlalka, MD & CFO of Gretex Corporate Services Limited, said, " We are pleased to be associated with Moving Media Entertainment Limited as they take this significant step in their growth journey through the launch of their Initial Public Offering. As a trusted rental service provider to the media and entertainment industry, the Company has consistently delivered high-quality camera, lens, and peripheral equipment solutions across India.

With the industry witnessing rapid digitalisation and a surge in demand for cutting-edge production tools, Moving Media's planned investment in advanced camera technologies and infrastructure is both timely and strategic. The IPO marks a pivotal moment in the Company's evolution and will further strengthen its ability to serve a growing and diverse client base nationwide."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor