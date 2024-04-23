Moxesh Zota, Carving a niche in the pharma industry

Moxesh Zota, the Managing Director of Surat-based Zota Healthcare Limited, a company offering a vast range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and Ayurvedic medicines, has carved a niche in the pharma industry with his leadership and dedication to expanding access to quality healthcare.

Mr Zota, 33, is a young entrepreneur who has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the company over the past eight years. With a Bachelor of Pharmacy degree from Gujarat Technological University and an MBA in International Marketing and Business Management from BPP University, UK, he brings a unique blend of technical expertise and business acumen to his role. Under his stewardship, Zota Healthcare has made significant strides and established a global presence with footprints in 30+ countries and offices in India, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Nigeria.

His strategic vision has been key to expanding Zota Healthcare's product portfolio and securing registrations for over 200 products in various foreign markets, and an additional 150 products currently under registration. He oversees all aspects of the company’s management, export business, and strategic planning for new project implementation. Mr Zota’s humbleness & desire to learn new things in life will make him into a promising future leader.

NSE-listed Zota Healthcare has garnered widespread recognition for its commitment to providing affordable and high-quality medicines to patients. The company’s diverse range of pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and Ayurvedic products reflects its dedication to meeting the healthcare needs of diverse populations.

“As a pharmaceutical company, our mission is to make a positive impact on people’s lives by providing affordable and high-quality medicines. We are committed to delivering unparalleled healthcare solutions globally and will continue to innovate and expand our reach to all corners of the globe to improve the health and well-being of people around the world,” says Mr Zota.

One of the most path breaking initiatives of Zota Healthcare ltd in India has been Davaindia. Davaindia is India's largest chain of Retail generic pharmacies that has revolutionized the Indian Healthcare landscape by providing high quality generic medicines at affordable costs and this initiative has been acknowledged on multiple public & private forums like Times Icon, BARC Asia, Indian glory etc. Within a short span of time, Davaindia's generic medicines being dispensed from 700 + outlets across India are ensuring that every Indian has a strip of Generic medicine in their pockets.

Under Mr Zota's guidance, Zota Healthcare has been increasingly emphasizing research and development, driving innovation and ensuring the efficacy of its pharmaceutical formulations. The company is poised for continued growth and success as it strives to improve access to essential medicines and promote better health outcomes for all.

