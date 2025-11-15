MP: Panna diamonds shine brighter with GI tag

Panna, Nov 15 In a landmark achievement, the world-famous diamonds from Panna, Madhya Pradesh, have been awarded the prestigious Geographical Indication (GI) tag, marking the state's 21st GI product.

This long-cherished recognition is set to elevate Panna's diamonds to new heights, establishing a distinct identity both nationally and internationally while significantly boosting their brand value.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his delight on X, stating, "The 'Panna Diamond' will shine internationally. The Indian government's award of the GI tag to diamonds from Panna, the diamond city, is a matter of pride for the entire state of Madhya Pradesh. This will open new opportunities for Panna's youth, artisans, and the local economy."

He echoed the sentiment on Instagram, emphasising the global spotlight now on Panna's sparkling gems.

The GI tag, granted after a process initiated on June 7, 2023, is expected to revolutionise the local diamond industry. Experts believe it will enhance transparency, quality assurance, and global recognition, creating new employment opportunities in mining and benefiting thousands of families.

The tag will also expand export prospects, driving a substantial increase in state revenue.

A Panna diamond officer hailed the milestone, saying, "It is a matter of great pride for the district".

This will boost trade and attract visitors from across the country and abroad, giving Panna a new identity.

Known as the 'Diamond City', Panna is renowned for its rich diamond mines and variety of precious gemstones.

The local administration and industry experts assert that the GI tag will carve a unique niche for Panna in the international market, reinforcing its legacy as a gemstone hub.

The people of Panna are jubilant as their long-pending demand has been fulfilled.

With this recognition, the district is poised to reclaim its glory on the global map, much like the dazzling diamonds unearthed from its mines.

As Panna diamonds sparkle brighter than ever, the GI tag promises economic prosperity, cultural pride, and a radiant future for the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor