"Mpower and Aditya Birla Group Join Forces at Tata Mumbai Marathon to Champion Mental Health Awareness"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 20: Mpower, an initiative of the Aditya Birla Education Trust (ABET), founded by Neerja Birla, participated in the Tata Mumbai Marathon Dream Run for the third consecutive year in 2025, bringing together over 1,100 enthusiastic participants to raise awareness about mental health. The event saw strong support from Aditya Birla Group (ABG) employees and senior leaders. The event also marks a significant milestone for Mpower, celebrating its ninth anniversary of dedicated service in improving mental health access and fostering a more inclusive society.

With 1 in 7 Indians affected by mental health issues, yet only 10% of those in need seeking help due to stigma, misconceptions, and limited resources, Mpower's participation underscores the urgent need to break the stigma surrounding mental health. The Tata Mumbai Marathon provides an invaluable platform to raise awareness, particularly among the younger generation, who represent the future of India. Mpower's message is clear: mental health is as important as physical health and deserves equal attention and care.

The 1,100 participants in the Dream Run included students from various schools and colleges in Mumbai, volunteers, and employees of Aditya Birla Education Trust and Aditya Birla Group companies. Parveen Shaikh, President of Mpower, who led the charge at the marathon, stated, "Mental health remains an underserved issue, but it is critical to the well-being of individuals and society. Under the visionary Guidance of Neerja Birla Mpower has been working relentlessly to break the stigma surrounding mental health. The Tata Mumbai Marathon provides us with a powerful platform to ignite meaningful conversations and connect with the wider public, especially the youth. We are committed to building mental health champions who spread the message that seeking help is a sign of strength. It is our collective responsibility to ensure that mental health support is accessible, affordable and free from stigma"

As part of Mpower's ongoing efforts to offer tangible support, Mpower's flagship 24x7 toll-free helpline, Mpower 1on1 Let's Talk (1800-120-820050), offers immediate, bilingual assistance from trained psychologists to anyone in need. This helpline has been a vital resource for individuals facing mental health challenges, providing guidance and intervention whenever required with the mission to #StampOutStigma surrounding mental health.

Mpower, an initiative of Aditya Birla Education Trust is a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to transforming India's approach to mental health. Founded 8 years ago, Mpower has emerged as a leading force in spreading awareness, reducing stigma, and delivering holistic mental health care. With a robust team of over 200 trained professionals, Mpower impacts more than 121 million lives across seven cities, including Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, and Pune, as well as in Pilani, Goa, Kalyan, and Hyderabad. Operating through five key verticals-Movement, Clinical Care, Outreach, Academia, and Mpower 1 on 1-Mpower offers a comprehensive range of services. The Movement focuses on changing cultural perceptions and alleviating stigma. Clinical Care provides world-class mental health services through the Centre, the Foundation, and the Cell, catering to various needs from holistic care to affordable support for the underprivileged. The Outreach vertical drives awareness and capacity-building through IGNITE Programs for schools, colleges, NGOs, and corporates. Academia equips individuals and professionals with skills to handle mental health crises and foster empathy. The Helpline offers 24/7 multilingual support, while special projects like Samvedana enhance mental health care in primary health centers. Mpower's integrated approach and collaboration with government agencies underscore its commitment to creating a supportive and stigma-free mental health landscape.

