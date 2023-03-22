MPOWER Financing receives Great Place to Work Certification, seeks to expand its team

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 22 (/BusinessWire India): MPOWER Financing, the leading provider of scholarships and no-cosigner loans to students from around the world, has been Certified a Great Place To Work® in India. The Certification recognizes MPOWER Financing's leadership in fostering a workplace that promotes innovation, collaboration, professional development, productivity, and inclusion among its workforce. The company attracts top talent in technology and analytics to its state-of-the-art office in Hebbal through competitive pay, performance bonuses, valuable stock options, and top-notch employee benefits ranging from generous paternity and maternity leave packages to professional development budgets.

Expressing his thoughts on the Great Place To Work Certification, Manu Smadja, CEO and Co-founder of MPOWER Financing, said, "We are humbled and truly honored to receive this Certification. We are committed to creating an outstanding workplace that places employees' interests at the center, with a focus on providing a healthy, collaborative, and productive work environment. We believe MPOWER will become an even more desirable place for impact and results-driven employees to work in the years ahead."

Earlier this month, MPOWER opened a brand-new 22,000 sq. ft office in Bengaluru, India. The new MPOWER office provides onsite meals, cab facilities, a doctor's clinic, a coffee shop, an in-house cafe, games rooms, a cloud kitchen, and a small grocery shop. Large, open collaborative spaces, conference rooms, telephone booths, and training rooms have been designed to mirror MPOWER's collaborative work style. There is also a daycare service nearby to maximize convenience for working parents.

The Great Place To Work Certification adds to MPOWER's recent awards, including American Banker's Best Fintechs to Work For and Tech in Motion's Best Tech Workplace for Diversity. MPOWER Financing is actively hiring for engineering managers, salesforce developers, relationship managers, underwriters, content managers, and dozens of other roles in Bengaluru.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (/BusinessWire India)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor