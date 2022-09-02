Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) received a prestigious award by International Human Rights Council for Best IT Services 2022

September 2: IT Professional Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) has been conferred with the prestigious award for Best IT Services 2022 by International Human Rights Council. Mr. Ashok Prasad Abhishek received this trophy from the hands of Mr. Sonu Kuntal, President of the Entertainment Sector, Human Rights Council.

Let us tell you that for the last 22 years, Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) has been ruling in the IT industry. Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) is one of the youngest talents in the country. He pays deep attention to his work, and this has given him a big position in the IT industry.

Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) has a multi-talented personality who has worked in various fields but has a different reputation in IT Services. Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) started his journey with iEve Era IT in the year 2000, and he further expanded his journey by creating iEve Era trending company.

Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek), a resident of Kolkata, did his higher education in London. Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) has amazing experience in IT business and event management and makes full use of all those experiences in his work. This is the reason why Mr. Ashok Prasad (Abhishek) has been honoured with the prestigious award for Best IT Services 2022 by the International Human Rights Council. He is very excited to receive this honour, and he said that it in future.

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor