Mr. Butler introduces Multi-Use Automatic Pressure Cooker - RoboChef

Aware of a single product that can replace up to 9 commonly used kitchen appliances? Mr. Butler has introduced the RoboChef, a Multi-Use Automatic Cooker, that acts as a Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute Pan, Steamer, Cake Maker, Egg Maker, Yogurt Maker, and a Warmer, all in one!

With just a click of one button, the automatic and feature-rich Electric Pressure Cooker presents a modern, easy, and quicker way to prepare nutritional home-cooked meals.

The cooker has multiple benefits over a regular pressure cooker including safety, cooking cost, space, less mess while cooking and maintenance.

Equipped with 11 safety guards, the cooker ensures 100% safety in your kitchen, as compared to regular pressure cookers. Moreover, it consumes minimal electricity, making it cheaper than cooking with cooking gas.

The LCD Display panel has fourteen pre-set cooking functions that automatically sets the temperature and pressure level, based on what is being cooked. The cooking status indicator and timer tells you where you are at, in the cooking cycle. Select from the quick menu to cook a myriad of dishes like rice, chicken, meat, curries, veggies, dal, soup, yogurt, idlis, pulses, cake, etc., all of which come out consistently, both in flavor and texture.

The Cooker can also be used for sauteing, steaming, and slow cooking. The "Keep Warm" function ensures your meal stays warm, even though the cooking cycle was completed hours ago.

The 6-liter SS304 stainless steel pot ensures the food is cooked in a healthy manner. The pot can be easily removed and cleaned, even in your dishwasher.

"Food has a great influence on the quality of living and the Automatic Cooker from Mr. Butler compliments a user's preferences and requirements. The pandemic has influenced households to appreciate the various health, emotional, and monetary benefits of home-cooking. With the cooker, you can integrate these benefits into your daily lifestyle while also experiencing the various benefits the product brings," says Adith Mammen, COO of Mr. Butler.

The product is available for purchase on online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and the Mr. Butler online store or call 1800 103 1557 .

Butler is the only manufacturer of Home Sodamakers in India. The company also has a line of eco-friendly bottles, such as Copper, Steel, Thermosteel, Glass, and BPA-free PET. In the recent few months, Mr. Butler has also entered the kitchen segment with the launch of Cast Iron Cookware and a range of Kitchen Knives, including an Electric Kitchen Knife.

