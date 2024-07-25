Mr. Kashiff Khan, MD, FashionTV crowns ‘Miss FashionTV’ at Black Sea Excellence Awards Gala

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 25: Mr. Kashiff Khan, Managing Director of FashionTV, remains the first Indian business magnet to Crown Miss FashionTV, in ‘Black Sea Excellence Awards Gala'. The much awaited beauty pageant took place in Romania (Europe) on 12th July 2024. This is the second time Mr. Khan has been invited to crown the contestant, he graced the event in 2019 earlier. He was also one of the jury members of the prestigious event, accompanied by who's who of the Fashion and Media industry from across the world.

FashionTV is the world's largest Fashion and Lifestyle, Media Television Channel, ruling the industry for the last 27 years, present in 196 countries and with over 2Billion+ Viewership.

The opulent beauty pageant awards was graced by 100's of beautiful top models and renowned designers from across the globe such as Dolce & Gabbana, Versace and many more… The best models from various countries were invited to ‘Black Sea Excellence Awards Gala' where the best out of the best models was Crowned as ‘Miss FashionTV' by Mr. Kashiff Khan. The ‘Miss FashionTV' will be the face of FashionTV and will be participating in the FashionTV events worldwide such as Paris Fashion Week, Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and FashionTV Gala in New Delhi India.

Mr. Khan, is spearheading FashionTV since 2014 and became the Managing Director of FashionTV in 2022. Full of ingenious ideas, entrepreneurial exuberance, and a never-dying devotion which took FashionTV to another level, made him an apt choice to be opted as a panel member on the board of selection committee for ‘Black Sea Excellence Awards Gala'. The jury consisted of Michel Adam Lisowski – Chairman and Founder of FashionTV, Mr. Kashiff Khan – Managing Director of FashionTV, Gustavo Serena a well-known Italian Actor & Film Director, Enis onat – Executive Representative FashionTV, Alexandra Rubik, Shaikh Eihaab Al Ansari from UAE and Nelo from Romania.

In this Grand Beauty Pageant, and on the occasion of FashionTV 27th Anniversary, Mr. Khan, Managing Director FashionTV was awarded with ‘The Excellence Award' for development and management of FashionTV Licenses Worldwide.

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Kashiff Khan, Managing Director FashionTV said, “I am deeply humbled and honored to receive ‘The Excellence Award' and to be a part of the Jury member of this Grand Beauty Pageant Award. I thank Mr. Michel Adam Lisowski the Chairman and Founder of FashionTV, for having the faith and trust in me. We both have visioned FashionTV Licenses to be one of the leading verticals and it is coming true. But there are still a lot to achieve, this is just the beginning”.

“FashionTV has always been the leader in the Fashion and Media industry across the globe. Moving beyond Fashion into various other verticals, we are now redefining the meaning of style and luxury while setting new standards of Fashion and Lifestyle across categories.” He further added.

Talking on the occasion, Mr. Michel Adam Lisowski, Chairman and Founder of FashionTV said, “FashionTV is a global fashion platform leading the fashion and beauty industry for the last 27 year. It has given the glam platform to many well-known brands, top models and celebrity to showcase their work. But over the years it has moved beyond Fashion, leading in many other verticals such as franchising, events, licensing, media, and concepts. Under Mr. Khan guidance and direction, FashionTV has become the leader in other verticals too, especially licensing”.

FashionTV world's largest Fashion & Lifestyle, Media Television Channel was founded in 1996 by Michel Adam Lisowski. Over the years FashionTV has evolved beyond fashion and the brand is now leading in franchising, events, licensing, media, and concepts as well.

FashionTV has been synonymous with the World's best fashion, media and lifestyle inspiring and empowering beauty and entertaining audience across the world. The brand is known to be associated with top Models, celebrities and who's who of the industry across the world. FashionTV audience has a high standard when it comes to their taste in fashion. The brand swears by the world's leading designers and promises to entertain the world with the best in class.

FashionTV online portal https://www.fashiontv.com has a huge presence which is significantly growing more than one million visitors per month.

