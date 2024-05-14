Mr. Neeraj Raja Kochhar, CMD Viraj Profiles pvt Limited, honoured at the India Philanthropy Awards 2024

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Mr. Neeraj Raja Kochhar, CMD, Viraj Profiles has been awarded the prestigious The Hurun India's Most Respected India Philanthropy Awards 2024 at the ceremony held on May 9, 2024. Mr. Gagan Kochhar, Vice President (Purchase), graciously accepted this esteemed accolade on the CMD's behalf.

The recognition bestowed upon Mr. Neeraj Raja Kochhar is a testament to his relentless commitment to philanthropy and social responsibility. Under his visionary leadership, Viraj Profiles has consistently strived to transcend the boundaries of the business world and make a meaningful impact on society.

Reflecting on this honour, Mr Kochhar expressed gratitude to HURUN, and reaffirmed his and Viraj Profiles’ dedication to driving positive change beyond corporate endeavours. The Excellence in Philanthropy and Social Responsibility Award reinforces the belief that business leaders have a profound responsibility to contribute to society’s welfare.

A successful business leader and a philanthropist, Mr. Kochhar's commitment to supporting noble causes, including educational initiatives, health improvement programs, infrastructure development projects, and women empowerment programs, and inspiring others to join in this journey remains steadfast.

Mr. Gagan Kochhar, Vice President (Purchase) of Viraj Profiles, commended Mr. Neeraj Kochhar’s visionary leadership and emphasized the organization’s continued dedication to social impact initiatives.

Inspired by their exemplary leader, the company Viraj Profiles embarks on its journey forward, guided by the principles of philanthropy and social responsibility, it remains steadfast in its resolve to lead by example and inspire others to join in fostering positive change.

