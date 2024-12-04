Mr. Ranjit Kedia: Redefining Logistics with Heart, Vision, and Smiles

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], December 04:When was the last time you heard someone talk about logistics with so much heart? Meet Mr. Ranjit Kedia, the man behind Last Mile Transtech Pvt. Ltd., a company that's not just about moving goods but also about delivering smiles.

Mr. Ranjit's journey started from humble beginnings. As a teenager, he worked with Sahara India and later trained with Gujarat Ambuja. Over time, he gained hands-on experience, even going to Japan to learn about logistics and culture. But life isn't always a bed of roses. After facing personal and professional challenges, he turned every setback into a stepping stone. In 2015, he founded Last Mile Transtech Pvt. Ltd., with a mission to change the way people see logistics.

What's so special about Last Mile? It's not just a logistics company; it's a family. Mr. Ranjit believes that people, not machines, are the heart of the business. He focuses on emotional quotient (EQ), training his team to work with empathy, dedication, and discipline. His goal is simple: create a company where people feel valued, respected, and inspired.

Under his leadership, Last Mile has achieved some incredible milestones. In just one year, his team delivered cargo worth over ₹5000 crores! But he doesn't stop there. He's working on creating logistics parks in places like Barhi, and Jharkhand, which will provide jobs, boost the economy, and make communities stronger.

The company offers a range of services, including warehousing, distribution, 4PL services, and reverse logistics. These services are powered by cutting-edge technology to ensure smooth and efficient operations. With plans to expand into infrastructure, IT-enabled services, consultancy, and franchise transportation, Last Mile is all set to shape the future of logistics in India.

For him, the notion of success lies not in the monetary aspect, but in values. In his frequent authoritative words, “If my mind can conceive it, and my heart can believe it – then I can achieve it.” He pursues this in practice every day to inspire his team and partners to strike out in different life directions and keep the focus in line with their ideals. One thing that he strongly believes about the Indian Logistics Scenario is that ‘Indian distribution module supposed to be COG (center of Gravity) based post GST rather Political Map hence LMT is exploring all COG location to serve the nation with lesser cost to sell and resource optimization.'

Mr. Ranjit gets animated when describing his next few years. “The logistics industry in India is changing, and we are here to capitalize on it,” he says. With the growth of B2C and additional support for digitalization, the Last Mile is finding whole new paths. The company will acquire significant brands and continue building a footprint in the Indian distribution market.

On the philanthropic side, he is no less cornered. He firmly believes that his work should focus on making a greater impact. From taking employees from deprived backgrounds to creating opportunities for the residents in marginalized areas, he will make sure to change things around. To him, logistics are not merely about transporting goods, but rather about transporting lives forward.

The story of Mr. Ranjit Kedia is a story that breathes fresh air into an otherwise number-driven, profit-conscious world. His journey is a reaffirmation that if you can truly dedicate your values and a little bit of your heart, the feat could be yours. Last Mile Transtech Pvt. Ltd. is not just a company; it’s a movement led by a man who wants to deliver happiness, one shipment at a time.

