MRIS Sector 46, Gurugram Announces UTSAV 2025 - A Two-Day Celebration of Learning, Creativity, Culture and Experiential Growth

SMPL

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 24: Manav Rachna International School (MRIS), Sector 46, Gurugram, is thrilled to announce UTSAV 2025, its signature annual learning festival that celebrates the fusion of academics, creativity, performance, and community. Slated for 28th and 29th November 2025, this event is designed to highlight the holistic development of students by weaving together rich experiences across learning, art, culture, and exploration.

UTSAV 2025 stands as testimony to MRIS's deep-rooted commitment to progressive education and participative learning. Over the course of two days, parents, students, and the school community will come together in a vibrant and reflective journey, one that mirrors the ethos of MRIS as a leader among schools in Gurugram and as part of the network of institutions frequently recognised among the best schools in Gurgaon.

Event Details

* Dates: 28 & 29 November 2025

* Time: From 8:45 AM onwards each day

* Venue: Manav Rachna International School, Sector 46, Gurugram

A Celebration in Four Signature Segments

UTSAV 2025 is structured around four thoughtfully curated segments, each crafted to shine a spotlight on different facets of student growth:

1. Gyaanyaatra - The Learning Journey Unfolded

This segment offers parents a rare glimpse into student-led flipped classrooms, subject-based presentations, and experiential learning sessions. Here, learners step into the roles of presenters, thinkers, creators, and facilitators, giving voice to their own learning journey and strengthening MRIS's philosophy that true understanding happens when students actively construct knowledge.

2. Pratibimba - A Stroll Through Corridors of Colour & Creativity

In this art exhibition, students will showcase their imagination, creativity, and artistic expression through installations, visuals, and thematic displays. It is a corridor of colour and creativity that reflects their inner worlds, collaborative spirit, and the power of art as a medium for self-expression.

3. Anubhuti - The Experiences Explored

Designed as an interactive zone, it brings experiential play to the fore. Parents and students alike will be invited to take part in hands-on games and challenges aimed at rekindling curiosity and joy. These experiences are not just fun but also educational, reinforcing concepts of problem-solving, teamwork, and exploration. Dedicated prizes will reward participation, making the zone both engaging and motivating.

4. Avibharv - Celebrating Our Cultural Evolution

The is a theatrical cultural dance musical staged at the school's amphitheatre (Manch). This performance traces the evolution of rhythm and movement across time, from primal beats to contemporary choreographyto celebrate the timeless connection between heritage and modern expression, unity, and grace.

Spotlight on MRIS Schools in Gurugram

UTSAV 2025 also provides an opportunity to highlight the strength and diversity of the MRIS schools in Gurugram. These include:

* MRIS, Sector 46 (CBSE): One of the best schools in Gurgaon for CBSE, this campus spans a five-acre site and has earned a reputation for student-centred education, innovation, and holistic development. With a team of experienced educators, smart classrooms, and robust co-curricular programmes, the school nurtures not just academic excellence but emotional intelligence and life skills.

* MRIS, Sector 46 (IB): The IB wing at MRIS, Sector 46, is now a candidate school for the Primary Years Programme (PYP) and Middle Years Programme (MYP). The IB curriculum fosters inquiry-based learning, global-mindedness, critical thinking, and sustainability, positioning the campus among the leading IB schools in Gurgaon.

* MRIS, Sector 51 (CBSE): Another prominent CBSE campus, MRIS Sector 51, is known for its integrative educational framework that emphasises 21st-century skills, creativity, and well-being. The school offers a secure and emotionally supportive campus, with smart learning labs, sports facilities, performing arts, and more, making it a valuable part of MRIS's commitment to being among the best CBSE schools in Gurgaon.

This trio of campuses underlines MRIS's strength: offering both CBSE and IB streams across Gurugram, allowing parents to make educational choices that align with their child's aspirations and learning style.

Additionally, MRIS's approach is inclusive, supporting early childhood education with a nurturing pre-school in the Gurgaon foundation and then extending into structured curricula that combine academic rigour with creativity and values.

Speaking about UTSAV 2025, Ms Sangeeta Kapoor, Principal, said, "UTSAV is a celebration of the learning journey that our students experience every day. It reflects their curiosity, creativity, and confidence while offering parents a chance to witness their growth across multiple dimensions. We believe that learning becomes truly impactful when it is shared, explored, and rejoiced as a community, and UTSAV stands as a meaningful platform for that collective experience."

About Manav Rachna International Schools (MRIS)

MRIS is a leading network of CBSE and IB schools in Gurugram, offering world-class education that combines academic excellence with future skills, inquiry-based pedagogy, and a supportive community. Its campuses in Sector 46 (CBSE & IB) and Sector 51 (CBSE) are widely recognised among the best schools in Gurugram, offering inclusive and forward-looking curricula for students of all ages.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor