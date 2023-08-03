Mrs. Dharini Panchal, a Mumbai-based Teacher, Shines as Mrs. India, Empress of the Nation Plus Size Category

Mrs Dharini Panchal Crowned as Mrs. India in All Plus Size Category By Neelam Kothari with Directors Mr and Mrs Mascaheranas

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 3: Mrs. Dharini Panchal, a dedicated teacher hailing from Mumbai, has achieved an exceptional milestone by winning the coveted title of Mrs. India, Empress of the Nation, in the Plus Size category. The prestigious event, organized by Diva Pageant in Pune, witnessed an extraordinary evening on June 18, 2023, that will forever be etched in Mrs. Panchal’s memory.

In a splendid display of confidence and charm, Mrs. Panchal emerged victorious after rigorous auditions held in April for the fourth season of Mrs. India, Empress of the Nation. The illustrious event took place at the luxurious Hyatt Pune, where the esteemed panel of judges, including renowned actress Neelam Kothari Soni, recognized her exceptional qualities and presented her with the coveted title.

Despite the challenges posed by societal perceptions, Mrs. Dharini Panchal triumphed over adversity through her four days of intensive grooming sessions leading up to the grand finale. The transformation was remarkable, as she gained newfound confidence in various aspects of her personality, including fashion sense, makeup application, walking with grace in heels, ramp modeling, and embracing her plus-size body with pride.

Reflecting on her journey, Mrs. Panchal expressed deep gratitude to Diva Pageant and its dedicated team for providing a platform that transcends conventional norms of height, weight, and age. She recognized this opportunity as a beacon of empowerment for women to chase their aspirations, regardless of societal constraints.

The Mrs. India, Empress of the Nation event showcased talent from diverse age groups, and Mrs. Dharini Panchal belonged to the esteemed Gold category. Notably, her elder sister, Mrs. Manisha Kapadia, a Mumbai-based lawyer, demonstrated remarkable prowess by securing a position among the top eight contestants in the Elite category. Both sisters, representing the Gujarati community with pride, were the only two participants from their community among a pool of 50 talented individuals.

Mrs Manisha Kapadia Crowned with Mrs Confidence Elite and Beauty with Purpose by Ms Vidya Tiwari and Ms Dimple Chopade



Acknowledging the sisters’ relentless efforts, they were honored with additional titles. Mrs. Panchal was crowned Mrs. Radiance in the Gold category, while Mrs. Kapadia received the prestigious title of Mrs. Confidence in the Elite category. The judges praised Mrs. Kapadia’s exceptional qualities, including her persona, intellect, communication skills, and adeptness at executing tasks with confidence. Her excellence extended beyond the pageant, as she also received a trophy for her outstanding contributions in the legal field.

Moreover, Diva Pageant, under the leadership of founders and directors Mrs. Anjana Mascarenhas and Mr. Karl Mascarenhas, demonstrated their commitment to community service. Participants were provided with an opportunity to contribute to society through collaboration with WeHelp Welfare Ngo, Mumbai, an organization dedicated to the betterment of women, children, senior citizens, and animals. Mrs. Kapadia’s remarkable efforts in the Elite category earned her the coveted title of ‘Beauty with Purpose.’

Similarly, Mrs. Dharini Panchal’s unwavering dedication in the Gold category earned her the esteemed title of ‘Beauty with Purpose.’

In closing, Mrs. Dharini Panchal emphasized that the journey to empowerment and self-expression knows no bounds. She encouraged women from all walks of life to embrace their unique identities and make their mark with confidence. Diva Pageant, Pune, continues to provide a remarkable platform for extraordinary women to showcase their distinct talents and shine in their own distinctive style.

