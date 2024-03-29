Mrs. India final round Contestant Nimmy Viegas from Kerala to participate in Paris Fashion Week

Kochi (Kerala) [India], March 29: Nimmy Veigas, climate change advocate, who will be representing Kerala in the final round of Haut Monde Mrs. India, will walk the ramp at Paris Fashion Week 2024. She received an invitation from the event organizers, and the event is scheduled to take place from September 23 to October 1. This invitation came after they noticed the news about Nimmy, who was born and raised in Cherai, a coastal village in Kerala, and her upcoming participation in the final round of Haut Monde Mrs. India.



Nimmy Veigas, who had started her career as an Integration Advisor in the oil and gas industry abroad, has secured a place in the final event of Mrs. India, which is scheduled for the first week of May at the Hilton Al Seef Heritage Hotel in Dubai. After completing her degree in Information Technology, Nimmy discovered that the oil and gas sector offers versatility and a constant pursuit of growth, especially in areas crucial for our planet's future.



Her path to Mrs. India Finalist was not without any challenges. Despite facing societal norms and judgments about her appearance since childhood, Nimmy’s determination never wavered.



Beyond her professional aspirations, personal experiences from village life have shaped her resolve. Facing stereotypes and body shaming due to her skin tone, she has battled against lowered self-confidence, emerging with a determination to challenge societal norms and inspire change.



“The designer brand Label Nimisha approached me to walk the ramp for them at Paris Fashion Week. It sounds like a great opportunity to express my confidence to the world through Paris Fashion Week. I leverage my success to advocate for young individuals facing similar challenges, aiming to dismantle prejudices and empower them to embrace their identity confidently.” says Nimmy.



Married to an engineer from Portugal, and blessed with three beautiful children, Nimmy’s family now resides in the Netherlands. However, her roots remain firmly planted in her maternal home, where her mother Sheela Babu and elder sister continue to provide love and support, especially after her father Sugesh Babu’s untimely demise. Nimmy is the second daughter of Sugesh Babu and Sheela Babu.

Follow her on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/nimmyviegas/

