Mrs. India Inc Season 4: An unprecedented journey like never before in Cinnamon Grand, Sri Lanka

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 8: Mrs. India Inc, the esteemed beauty pageant celebrating the essence of womanhood, is all set to unveil its highly anticipated Season 4. This year promises to be a truly remarkable and international affair, as the grand finale will take place in the captivating island nation of Sri Lanka. It will be the first time in the history of Mrs. India Inc that the prestigious event will be held on an international stage.

With an impressive participation of 75 contestants from various parts of India and across the globe, Season 4 of Mrs. India Inc is expected to be the most diverse and enthralling edition yet. The pageant has attracted talented individuals from different countries, making it a truly global celebration of beauty, grace, and cultural diversity.

The highly anticipated finale week of Mrs. India Inc Season 4 is set to take place from July 13th to July 19th, offering a captivating schedule filled with exhilarating events and experiences. The week-long extravaganza will commence with a grand opening ceremony, where the contestants will be introduced to the audience in a stunning display of grace and elegance. Following the ceremony, a series of rigorous training sessions, workshops, and rehearsals will be conducted to polish the contestants' skills and enhance their confidence. Throughout the week, the contestants will have the privilege of exploring the picturesque beauty of Sri Lanka, immersing themselves in the vibrant local culture, and creating cherished memories.

The grand finale of Mrs. India Inc Season 4 will be held at the iconic Nelum Pokuna, a world-class venue known for hosting magnificent events. The contestants will have the privilege of staying at the luxurious Cinnamon Grand Resort, one of the finest hospitality destinations of Sri Lanka, ensuring their utmost comfort and convenience throughout the event.

To ensure a fair and unbiased selection, a distinguished panel of judges has been assembled, consisting of renowned personalities from various domains. The esteemed judges include: Malaika Arora, Dino Morea, S. Sreesanth, Cherag Bambbot & Bhawna Rao. Adding an extra touch of glamour and entertainment, the renowned performer Yohani will grace the stage with a special performance that is sure to captivate the audience.

Mrs. India Inc Season 4 has partnered with several esteemed organizations to create an unparalleled experience for its participants and attendees. The luxury hospitality partners, Cinnamon hotels, will ensure an unforgettable stay for the contestants. The travel alliance partner- Visit my city, will contribute to making the journey in Sri Lanka seamless and delightful. The luxury couture partner, Bhawna Rao, will bring forth her exceptional designs to accentuate the beauty and elegance of the contestants. Rotaract District 3220 joins as the youth partner, emphasizing the importance of empowerment and social responsibility.

Mohini Sharma, the National Director of Mrs. India Inc stated "We are thrilled to announce the upcoming Season 4 of Mrs. India Inc, which promises to be an extraordinary journey like never before. Taking our pageant to the international stage in Sri Lanka is a momentous step for us, showcasing the talent and beauty of women from around the world. We look forward to a truly diverse and captivating event, Mrs. India Inc Season 4 will undoubtedly be a celebration of elegance, empowerment, and global unity between India & Sri Lanka"

Mrs. India Inc Season 4 promises to be a spectacular celebration of beauty, talent, and diversity, bringing together participants from around the world. This prestigious event will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark on the global pageant landscape.

