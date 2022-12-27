Mrs India One in a Million 2022, Season 3 Grand Finale organized in Gurgaon

Mrs India One in a Million Season 3, 2022 show was organized at Hotel Crown Plaza, Gurgaon in which 70 women contestants from different corners of the country and abroad participated, the show was organized by Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit. It was established with the aim of promoting women and providing them national and international platform where they can show their beauty and talent.

All 70 contestants have showcased their talent on the ramp and won the hearts of everyone who attended the show. 5000 women participants from different parts of the country and abroad participated in the auditions for this platform, out these all only 70 women were selected for the Grand Finale. In this show, Former Mrs World and actress Aditi Govitrikar, who was present as a celebrity guest and jury member, the rest of the jury members were Rohit Dhingra, GK Aggarwal, Payal Singh, Prashant Chaudhary, Swati Dixit, Swarina Singh, and Anjali Sahni.

If we talk about the winner of the show, Aayushi Jain was the winner in the Platnium category, the first runner-up was Dr Shagun Solanki and the second runner-up was Aishwarya Gayal, the winner in the second category Gold was Snehal Mandgaonkar, the first runner up was Pooja Diwakar and the second runner up became Roli Bhatt. If we talk about the third classic category, Priya Bhedi became the winner; Sabina Medury became the first runner-up, and Poornima Padmasana, the second runner-up. All these 9 winners first thanked both the organizers of the show, who provided them such a great platform where they were able to showcase their talent and reach the highest positions.

Both the organizers of the show Prashant Chaudhary and Swati Dixit congratulated all the winners and said that all the team members have given their best support in making this show successful, and they also thanked all the groomers whose names are Gunjan Taneja, Suchana Bera, Swarina Singh Sirohi, Kapil Ghauri, Seitu Kumar, all of them contributed significantly in making this show a success.

