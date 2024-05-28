Mrs. India: The Goddess Pageant – Celebrating Inclusivity Nationwide in Season 2

Mrs. India: The Goddess Season 2, the most anticipated beauty pageant of the year, wrapped up with phenomenal success, surpassing the achievements of its inaugural season. With over 2,500 applicants from across the country vying for the prestigious title and an impressive reach of over 7 million people, this event has become a true celebration of womanhood in all its diverse beauty. Held in Jaipur’s vibrant Pink City from May 18th to May 21st, 2024, at the stunning Shiv Vilas Resorts, the pageant spanned four memorable days.

The eligibility criteria for participation were simple: participants had to be married, but there was no age limit. Contestants ranged from ages 23 to 40 and beyond, including married and divorced women.

Season 2 of Mrs. India: The Goddess stands out by celebrating the flawless beauty of womanhood, embracing diversity, inclusivity, and self-defined beauty standards. This pageant resonates with women from all walks of life, thanks to the team at Madhukamal Motion Pictures, led by Founder Mr. Meher Abhishek. Trained as an actor under Kishore Namit Kapoor, Abhishek’s dedication to uplifting womanhood ensures women’s contributions and dedication are recognized, igniting the inner Diva in every participant.

In the Gold category Dr.Pratibha Sachan emerged victorious, with Praveen Angrulia and Manu Chaudhary as runners-up. In silver category, Hena Mohi clinched the top spot, followed by Dr. Shilpa Bhardwaj and Shruti Sachan.

A key figure in the pageant’s success was Mrs. Rushmi Dake, Managing Director of Madhukamal Motion Pictures and Mrs. “Top Model ” of Mrs. Maharashtra Empress of Maharashtra. She played a dual role in management and as a mentor, known for her grace, elegance, and intelligence. She has graced the runway as a showstopper at the Bollywood Fashion Walk and been featured as a calendar girl for “LOKMAT.” Her dedication to social activism in Maharashtra further inspired contestants throughout their journey.

Mrs. Neelam Roy, the charismatic Executive Director, balances her HR role at a global IT company with personal interests and beauty pageant successes. Her enthusiasm for socialising, biking, fitness, and travel, along with titles like Mrs. Compassionate and Mrs. Popular, make her a trendsetter and influential philanthropist.

The pageant boasted celebrity judges and groomers like Dr. Aditi Govitrikar, the first Indian woman to win Mrs. In 2001. Her holistic approach to well-being and inspirational journey has empowered millions.

The pageant was further graced by Mrs. Neha Dhupia, a celebrated actress and model, who judged the contestants. Dhupia’s illustrious career in pageantry and film, including winning Femina Miss World India 2002 and representing India at Miss Universe 2002, underscores her role as a beacon of women empowerment.

Renowned international pageant coach Lt. Dr. Rita Gangwani, India's “Top 10 Thinkers, “and a renowned motivational speaker brought expertise to boost contestants’ confidence.

Mrs. India: The Goddess Season 2 was a triumph thanks to its stellar partners like Shiv Vilas Resort and The Mom’s Co, and contributors like Roop Saree Sadan, Sirona, Stree Welfare Foundation, and Lakmé Academy Jaipur. Together, they made it an unforgettable celebration of diversity and empowerment, redefining beauty pageants nationwide.

