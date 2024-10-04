MS Dhoni Rejoins Garuda Aerospace as Brand Ambassador & Tops up investment into Drone Startup!

Garuda Aerospace

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], October 4: Legendary cricketer and most decorated captain of Indian cricket history, announces in a Facebook post that his journey with IPO-bound Garuda Aerospace continues to grow from strength to strength as he tops-up investment in the drone start-up. He also stated that he believes in the vision of Garuda to make India a Drone hub by 2030.

About his association with Garuda, Brand Ambassador and Investor, M S Dhoni said, "As Garuda spreads its wings across the world, I am proud to be associated with the team's journey in positively impacting Agriculture, Defence, Industry 4.0 & consumer drone sector as their captain"

Agnishwar Jayaprakash, Founder CEO of Garuda Aerospace added, "Mahi Bhai has been an inspiration for all of us at Garuda Aerospace. His encouragement and unwavering support enthuses each one of us to always deliver to the best of our ability."

"From a Fan Boy to a Founder, I've always loved MS Dhoni. However, the value he brings to the emerging drone technology is immense. Mahi Bhai is an epitome of a rural youth success story and both agri and consumer drones resonates with our target audience. His star power has helped Garuda reach the deepest pockets of India" added Agnishwar Jayaprakash

Garuda Aerospace was the 1st ever Drone Startup to receive dual DGCA Certifications for Both Manufacturing & Training. Having cemented Dominance in Agri & Consumer Drone sectors with 50% Market Share, Garuda Aerospace has eyed global expansion.

In 2022, MS Dhoni commenced his association with Garuda Aerospace after 100 drones were flagged of by PM Narendra Modi in 100 locations. Since then; Garuda Aerospace has scaled in revenue & become one of India's most Valuable Drone Startup's.

Garuda Aerospace in the past has signed on significant international partnerships with companies like Thales (France), Agrowing (Israel), and Spirit Aeronautics (Greece). These collaborations focus on technology transfer and local manufacturing, reducing costs while creating job opportunities for the Indian youth.

A leader in agricultural and consumer drones, it aims to expand its footprint in defence technology by transitioning into the defence drone sector. The company is working on developing cutting-edge drones for defence applications and is aiming to become a market leader in the defence segment within the next two years.

About Garuda Aerospace

Garuda Aerospace is India's leading Drone tech start-up focused on disrupting two major multi-billion-dollar sectors, Precision Agri Tech and Industry 4.0 upgradation. Garuda Aerospace is asset-light, recession-proof, and agnostic, and focuses on eliminating labourers in the agricultural field with drones focusing on designing, building, and customization of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs). Founded in 2015 with a team of 5, Garuda has scaled to a 200+ member team having the largest drone fleet in India with over 400 drones and 500 pilots operating in 84 cities. Garuda Aerospace manufactures 30 types of drones and offers 50 types of services. Having served over 750 clients including TATA, Godrej, Adani, Reliance, Swiggy, Flipkart, Delhivery, L&T, Survey of India, SAIL, NTPC, IOCL, Smart cities, Intel, Amazon, Wipro, IISC, MIT Boston, NHAI for various projects, the company recently partnered with global giants such as Lockheed Martin, Cognizant and Elbit Systems. Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji launched the drone yatra where 100 drones were flagged off simultaneously across 100 villages in India. Garuda Aerospace is the first drone company to get DGCA approvals for Type Certification and Remote Pilot Training Organisation. Garuda is on a mission to impact 1 billion lives positively using affordable precision Drone Technology. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has invested in the company and is the Brand Ambassador.

