MSG91 Reinforces Its Leadership in RCS Messaging With AI, End-to-End Encryption, and Cross-Platform Compatibility

New Delhi [India], May 29: MSG91, India's leading cloud communication platform, today reaffirmed its pioneering position in Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging, unveiling a series of enhancements designed to provide secure, intelligent, and engaging customer communication. With end-to-end encryption (E2EE), AI-powered message personalisation, and seamless cross-platform messaging capabilities, MSG91 is now more future-ready than evermeeting the global benchmarks that are shaping the RCS messaging landscape in 2025.

A New Era of Secure, Smart Messaging

RCS, often described as the evolution of SMS, has made significant progress in recent years. As global players like Google, Apple, and GSMA continue to invest heavily in making RCS the universal messaging standard, MSG91 has remained ahead of the curve by not just providing RCS as a service but also actively enhancing it with layered functionality that serves both businesses and end-users.

In 2025, security and personalisation have become central to messaging. MSG91 has responded with the rollout of end-to-end encryption for RCS traffic. This ensures that all messages exchanged via its platformwhether transactional, promotional, or conversationalare fully encrypted and protected from unauthorised access. In an era where data privacy regulations are tightening across regions, this move ensures compliance, trust, and safety for businesses and users alike.

"We believe that secure communication should not be a luxury - it should be the standard," said Shubhendra Agrawal, Co-Founder at MSG91. "Our RCS platform now integrates the same level of encryption used by top messaging apps globally, ensuring that every message our clients send is confidential and tamper-proof."

AI-Enhanced Customer Journeys

In addition to encryption, MSG91 has deployed new AI-driven features that allow businesses to elevate their messaging strategies. The platform now includes:

* Smart suggestions for responses and next steps

* Behavioural segmentation to target customers based on how they interact with previous messages

* AI-powered content variation for A/B testing at scale

* Personalised media-rich messaging, including Photomoji-style reactions and Voice Mood-enhanced audio messages

These enhancements allow brands to connect with users in more natural, engaging waysakin to how friends communicate in modern messaging apps.

"Our mission has always been to bring enterprise-grade messaging up to the standards of today's user expectations. With AI-powered personalisation and rich media support, RCS via MSG91 feels as intuitive as chatting with a friend, but with the intelligence of enterprise automation behind it," added Shubhendra Agrawal.

2025: A Turning Point for RCS Adoption

This announcement comes at a time when the global RCS ecosystem is undergoing rapid transformation:

* Apple has committed to bringing RCS support to iPhones, along with full end-to-end encryption, bridging a major gap in cross-platform communication.

* Google has introduced message unsend features and visual indicators to differentiate RCS from SMS/MMS messages.

* GSMA is pushing for standardisation of encrypted RCS globally, ensuring consistent functionality across operators and geographies.

* RCS business messaging revenue is projected to reach $8 billion globally in 2025, up from $1.3 billion in 2023, according to Juniper Research.

These developments point to one clear reality: RCS is no longer an emerging channel - it is a mainstream customer engagement platform.

MSG91 is leveraging this momentum by offering businesses a way to harness the full potential of RCS - from marketing automation to customer support, all within a secure and engaging environment.

Cross-Platform Compatibility and Developer Flexibility

One of MSG91's core strengths is its developer-first approach. With robust APIs and SDKs, businesses can integrate RCS messaging into their CRMs, apps, and marketing workflows with minimal effort. MSG91 ensures compatibility across:

* Android devices (all major OEMs)

* Google Messages

* Apple iPhones (with the upcoming RCS rollout)

* Carrier-supported native messaging apps

By embracing open standards, MSG91 ensures that businesses can maintain consistent messaging quality regardless of the user's device or platform.

Use Cases Across Industries

The enhanced RCS Message offering by MSG91 is already powering industry-leading use cases across:

* E-commerce: Sending rich product carousels, personalised offers, and real-time shipping updates

* Banking: Secure transactional messages and interactive support bots

* Healthcare: Appointment reminders with actionable buttons and pre-consultation instructions

* Travel & Hospitality: Booking confirmations, dynamic itineraries, and last-minute alerts with map integrations

India at the Heart of Global RCS Growth

India is one of the fastest-growing RCS markets globally, thanks to high smartphone penetration, affordable data and a mobile-first population. As home grown demand for secure, interactive messaging explodes, MSG91 is uniquely positioned to serve as a launchpad for innovation - not only in India but globally.

"Our roots are in India, but our vision is global," said Shubhendra Agrawal. "As Apple and Google expand RCS availability, and GSMA standardises its encryption, the time is ripe for businesses to migrate from SMS and outdated communication methods. With MSG91, that transition is seamless."

Looking Ahead

With a user base in the millions and clients ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies, MSG91 continues to lead by example in the communication space. This latest RCS enhancement sets the stage for future innovations, including predictive analytics, chatbot integrations, and voice-command messaging.

In a digital world that demands secure, rich, and real-time engagement, MSG91's RCS platform isn't just keeping up - it's setting the pace.

About MSG91

MSG91 is a leading cloud communication platform empowering businesses to engage with their customers through SMS, Email, WhatsApp, Voice, and RCS. With a focus on scalability, security, and developer ease, MSG91 serves thousands of businesses across sectors including fintech, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, and more. Learn more at www.msg91.com.

