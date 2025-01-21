MTaI Gears Up for MedTekon: A Premier Dialogue on MedTech

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], January 21: The excitement is building as the Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) prepares to host its flagship event, MedTekon 2025, on January 30, 2025 at the Taj Palace, New Delhi. Designed as a platform for shaping the future of the MedTech ecosystem, MedTekon promises engaging panel discussions, and valuable networking opportunities.

Since the initial announcement, the event has seen a surge in participation, with several new dignitaries confirming their attendance. From the global stage, Dr. Stephen Hesselmann, Economic Minister Counsellor, German Embassy, Estelle David, Trade Commissioner, French Embassy, Anna Shotbolt, Deputy Trade Commissioner, British High Commission, and David Pasquini, Principal Commercial Officer, U.S. Embassy, have joined the prestigious lineup of speakers.

From the Indian side, the event will now also feature Mr. Ajit B Chavan, Additional CEO, Government-E-Marketplace (GeM), and Mr. Chinmay Dwivedi, Head, MHD, Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). They will join Dr. V.K. Paul, Member, Niti Aayog, who is gracing the occasion as Guest of Honour, highlighting the government's commitment to supporting India's burgeoning MedTech sector.

The addition of these eminent leaders underscores the increasing enthusiasm surrounding MedTekon 2025, making it an unmissable opportunity for anyone invested in the future of medical technology.

Key Highlights

The conference will feature a series of thought-provoking panels on crucial topics, such as:

* Catalyzing Foreign & Domestic Investments in MedTech

* How MedTech Equips Hospitals for Better Patient Outcomes

* Facilitating Reimbursements in MedTech for Universal Patient Access: Designing Health Insurance for Emerging Needs

* Simplifying Regulations, Harmonizing Standards, and Reducing Non-Tariff Barriers

* Widening the Circle of Probity: Uniform Code for Marketing Practices in Medical Devices and the Future of Medical Device Skilling

As more eminent leaders and innovators join MedTekon, MTaI aspires that the platform becomes a global dialogue hub that elevates patient access and highlights India's role as a thought leader and standard-bearer in MedTech.

Join the Dialogue

MedTekon 2025 offers attendees a unique opportunity to engage with the brightest minds in the industry, exchange transformative ideas, and contribute to shaping a shared vision for the sector's growth. This vibrant platform, infused with energy and expertise, could be the junction where innovation meets opportunity.

For more details and to secure your participation, please visit: mtaiindia.org/medtekon2025

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI) is a leading association in the MedTech space in India and comprises of a wide spectrum of research-based medical technology companies with global experience in innovation and manufacturing.

MTaI's main aim is to improve access to quality healthcare for the patient and maintain viability for the industry. By doing so, it aspires to find a space for the MedTech companies commensurate to their contribution to Healthcare in India.

MTaI is recognized as a veritable think tank in the Healthcare space and collaborates with the government, healthcare professionals and other stakeholders to bring cutting edge research and recommendations to the fore.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor