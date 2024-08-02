Mtalkz Helps Leading Fintech in India Reduce Communication Costs by 10 per cent

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 2: Mtalkz, a leading Omnichannel Cloud Communication PaaS Provider, is proud to announce a significant achievement in collaboration with a prominent Fintech in India. By implementing a tailored suite of services, Mtalkz has successfully reduced the client's communication costs by 10 per cent, enhanced message delivery rates by 15 per cent, and improved overall operational efficiency.

About the Client

The client is a well-established Fintech in India, specializing in unsecured retail consumer (B2C) lending. They provide a wide array of financial and loan services in a secure, efficient, and professional environment.

Challenges

The client faced several challenges with their business communication services, particularly with high messaging costs, poor SMS delivery, and delays or failures of transactional and OTP messages. Additionally, inadequate support from their previous vendor exacerbated these issues.

Solution

Upon onboarding the client, Mtalkz conducted a comprehensive analysis of their existing SMS communication infrastructure and requirements. This consultative approach allowed Mtalkz to tailor a suite of services to address the client's specific challenges:

* Complete SMS Service Package: Provided a comprehensive solution for handling Transactional, OTP, and Promotional messages, meeting the client's diverse communication needs.

* High Delivery Routes: Implemented high-quality delivery routes for messages, ensuring a higher success rate and reducing the likelihood of undelivered messages.

* Cost-Effective Campaigning: Suggested cost-effective strategies for campaigning, improving ROI, and providing guidance on targeted messaging to specific user segments.

* Rich APIs for Faster Messaging: Integrated rich APIs to ensure faster messaging and real-time delivery of messages, enhancing efficiency and customer experience.

* Template Optimization: Advised on optimizing message templates to prevent failures and ensure compliance with regulations, enhancing the effectiveness of campaigns.

* Critical Situation Resolution: Resolved a critical issue where the client's sender ID was blacklisted. Leveraging strong connections with network operators, Mtalkz resolved the issue within 2 hours, ensuring smooth communication services.

Results

- 10 per cent Cost Reduction: Reduced communication costs by 10 per cent, saving the client lakhs of rupees per month due to optimized delivery routes and cost-effective campaigning strategies.

- 15 per cent Enhanced Message Delivery Rate: Improved SMS delivery rates by analyzing sending patterns and delivery reports, suggesting methods to optimize failures and increase the delivery ratio.

- Increased Operational Efficiency: Streamlined operational processes by eliminating delays and non-deliverability of OTP messages, facilitating smoother customer interactions and transactions.

- Dedicated Direct Support: Streamlined support process to be one-to-one, 24x7, and direct, eliminating the hassle of issuing tickets, grasping the urgency, and ensuring swift issue resolution.

- Improved Compliance: Achieved better compliance with industry regulations through template optimization and adherence to regulatory guidelines, reducing the risk of communication failures.

Abhishek Prakash, Founder of Mtalkz, stated, "We are thrilled to have made such a significant impact on our client's communication efficiency and cost-effectiveness. Our commitment to providing tailored solutions and dedicated support has enabled us to resolve critical issues swiftly and enhance overall operational performance."

Download your Case Study Copy Now

Mtalkz is an Omnichannel Cloud Communication PaaS Provider that enables businesses to connect, engage, and grow customers using a cloud-based portfolio of services, including SMS, RCS, Voice, Email, WhatsApp, Google Verified SMS, and Chatbots, with agile marketing automation solutions.

For more information, please contact:

Manish Gupta

Digital Marketing

Mtalkz Mobility Services (P) Ltd.

Phone: +91-9868629924

Email: enquiry@mtalkz.com

Website: https://mtalkz.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor