Mukesh Ambani announces ambitious plans of the group in Digital, new energy and AI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 29 : Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) on Thursday showcased a series of transformative strategies during its 47th Annual General Meeting (AGM), with a focus on investing heavily in deep tech and AI-native capabilities to strengthen its operations.

Reliance Industries Limited RIL announced that the board will consider 1:1 bonus share on September 5.

The company is also creating a robust platform for small and medium vendors, as well as regional brands, to grow and scale efficiently.

Furthering its efforts to provide the latest in fashion, Reliance Retail announced new partnerships with global fashion giants ASOS and Shein.

These collaborations are set to bring trendy and affordable fashion to Indian consumers, further solidifying Reliance Retail's position as a leader in the retail sector.

Jio's digital services arm continues to make strides, with its network now carrying 8 per cent of global mobile traffic, serving 490 million subscribers, and nearly 30 million homes.

Jio has established itself as a trusted partner for over 80 per cent of the top 5,000 large enterprises in India, demonstrating its dominant presence in the digital landscape.

The company has ambitious plans to connect 100 million homes and 20 million small and medium businesses (SMBs) with its services.

Jio is also building large-scale AI infrastructure, aiming to offer "AI for all" with gigawatt-scale AI-ready data centres in Jamnagar, powered entirely by green energy. These initiatives are expected to have a transformative impact on critical sectors such as agriculture, healthcare, education, and small businesses.

Reliance's Oil-to-Chemicals (O2C) and upstream operations are set for significant enhancements, focusing on global feedstock sourcing and supply chain improvements.

The company plans to expand its vinyl and polyester chains to meet growing domestic demand, with integrated 1.5 MMTPA PVC and CPVC facilities at Dahej and Nagothane scheduled for completion by 2026-27.

Additionally, Reliance aims to add 1 MMTPA of speciality polyester capacity by 2026-27 and 3 MMTPA of purified terephthalic acid (PTA) capacity by 2027.

A world-class integrated carbon fibre plant at Hazira is also in the pipeline, designed to provide new, versatile materials and composites for infrastructure applications.

The company is expanding its virtual ethane pipeline from North America by approximately 50 per cent, enhancing its cost competitiveness.

Reliance's new energy ventures are poised to lead the green revolution, with plans to establish an integrated manufacturing ecosystem for the solar value chain, battery energy storage systems (BESS), and electrolysers.

The company is working on converting green energy into green hydrogen and green molecules for international markets, with solar PV module production set to commence by the end of this year.

The scalable giga-factory is designed for modular expansion, allowing for a swift increase in capacity to 20 GW at minimal cost and time.

Reliance's focus on green energy and world-class electrolyser technology is expected to enable the production of green hydrogen and green molecules, positioning the company at the forefront of sustainable energy solutions.

