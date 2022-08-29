Mukesh Ambani announces partnership with Qualcomm for 5G solutions

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) Chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced Reliance Jio's partnership with chipmaker giant Qualcomm for providing 5G solutions in India.

"I am pleased to announce one more exciting partnership with Qualcomm, which is not only a global semiconductor and communications technology major but also one of the valued investors of Jio Platforms," Ambani said while addressing the 45th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Reliance Industries Limited.

Speaking about the partnership, Qualcomm Chief Executive Officer Cristiano Amon said: "When I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year, he spoke about accelerating advanced communication technologies for socio-economic advancement of all Indians. Jio, with Qualcomm, will enable right solutions to help achieve this goal."

"As an ecosystem enabler, Qualcomm actively supports innovative Indian semiconductor and hardware startups. I'm excited to be working together on cloud-native, scalable, and flexible 5G infrastructure, in both mmWave and sub-6GHz, to develop an ecosystem that can extend beyond India.

"As India celebrates 75 years of Independence, with Jio, we're committed to developing the digital infrastructure that enables the success of citizens and businesses, and achieves the new India envisioned by the Prime Minister," Amon said.

Addressing the annual general meeting, Mukesh Ambani said Reliance Jio targets to launch the 5G services in metros by Diwali this year and will take it to every town and taluka and tehsil across the country by December 2023.

"Within the next two months, by Diwali, we will launch Jio 5G across multiple key cities, including the metropolises of Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai. Subsequently, we plan to increase the Jio 5G footprint month after month. By December 2023, which is less than 18 months from today, we will deliver Jio 5G to every town, every taluka, and every tehsil of our country," Ambani said.

Ambani said the the 5G solutions developed by Reliance Jio and Qualcomm would be implemented in other parts of the world once proven in India.

"I am confident that the solutions developed jointly by Qualcomm and Jio, once proven in India, can be taken to the rest of the world. Jio 4G, JioFiber, and now Jio 5G, are uniquely positioned to deliver the best quality, highest value digital connectivity solutions to our nation," Ambani said.

( With inputs from ANI )

