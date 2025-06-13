Mukesh Ambani expresses grief over tragic Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 13 : Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani expressed deep sorrow over the tragic crash of an Air India flight in Ahmedabad that claimed several lives.

In a heartfelt message, Ambani, along with his wife Nita Ambani and the entire Reliance family, extended sincere condolences to all those affected by the devastating incident.

He said, "Nita and I, along with the entire Reliance family, are deeply pained and anguished by the grave loss of life caused by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. We extend our sincere and heartfelt condolences to all those affected by this tragic incident".

The incident involved an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, operating as flight AI 171, which was en route to London from Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The aircraft, carrying 242 people on board, including 230 passengers and 12 crew members, crashed shortly after takeoff. It came down in a densely populated locality near the airport, causing severe destruction and casualties.

In his message, Ambani further assured that Reliance Industries is standing in solidarity with the victims and their families during this hour of grief.

He said, "In this hour of grief, Reliance extends its full and unwavering support to the ongoing relief efforts and stands ready to assist in every possible way. We pray that all those impacted find the strength and solace to cope with their unimaginable loss".

The flight carried 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and one Canadian national.

The Air India plane was under the command of Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, an LTC with 8,200 hours of flying experience. He was assisted by First Officer Clive Kundar, who had 1,100 hours of flying experience, an official said.

According to Air Traffic Control (ATC), the aircraft departed from Runway 23 at 1339 IST (0809 UTC). It gave a mayday call to ATC, but thereafter, no response was given by the aircraft to the calls made by ATC.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor