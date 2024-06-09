Mukesh Ambani, his son Anant attend PM Modi's oath-taking ceremony

New Delhi [India], June 9 : Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, along with son Anant Ambani, attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Union Council of Ministers, which was held at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan on Sunday evening.

PM-designate Narendra Modi took oath as Prime Minister of India for his third successive term on Sunday at an impressive ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, which was attended by leaders from India's neighbourhood and Indian Ocean region.

President Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office to Narendra Modi, followed by other members of his team of ministers.

Apart from two terms as Prime Minister beginning 2014, Narendra Modi also has the distinction of being the longest-serving Chief Minister of Gujarat, with his term spanning from October 2001 to May 2014.

PM Modi led the BJP-led NDA to a third successive victory in the Lok Sabha polls. The BJP won an absolute majority on its own in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls winning 282 and 303 seats respectively.

PM Modi leads an NDA coalition with 292 seats in the Parliament and has laid the thrust on making India a developed nation by 2047.

Among those who were sworn in are Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari, Nirmala Sitharaman and S Jaishankar. BJP President JP Nadda, who was the health minister in the Union Cabinet during the first term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was brought back this time, while former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was inducted as a Cabinet minster for the very first time. Four former chief ministers Jiten Ram Manjhi, Manohar Lal Khattar, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and HD Kumaraswamy took oaths as Union ministers.

