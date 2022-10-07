Mukta A2 Cinemas Opens The First Of Its Kind Luxury Signature Cinema In Ahmedabad With The Launch Of Its New 6 Screens On The Auspicious Occasion Of Dussehra   

October 7: Mukta A2 Cinemas, one of India’s fastest-growing cinema chains, has announced the opening of its six new screens, with a crème de la crème Experience in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, from the 5th October 2022 onwards to welcome the people of Ahmedabad to your most loved movie-watching destination at Mukta A2 Cinemas, TRP, BOPAL (Ahmedabad)

The newly launched signature property in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, features 6screens and can accommodate 547guests. The property is further aided with Harkness 3D screens, 2K-Lazer projector & surround sound, which will ensure the best & immersive movie experience for every member of the audience. The new property focuses on a blissful experience owing to the seating arrangements comprising lounger beds, recliners & sofas only. The focus is to enhance the taste buds of the audiences through specially curated food and beverage options. The aim is to deliver an unforgettable culinary experience with a fresh & live kitchen & food options, which will be prepared in-house by our chefs.

Rahul Puri, Managing Director, Mukta Arts Ltd., said, “We are excited to welcome the people of Ahmebdad at the Retail Park in Ahmedabad from 5th October onwards. Our 6-screen property, which has 547 luxurious seating with recliners and sofas, a Dolby Atmos Sound System, a 2K projection& laser projector, and Hardness screens, is designed to enhance the movie-watching experience. Adding to the charm of movie watching are facilities that include a live kitchen offering a variety of food. We firmly believe that films were made for the big screen and will continue to expand and diversify our footprint so that guests can enjoy the shared and unrivalled experience of seeing a movie at the cinema.

Satwik Lele, COO of Mukta A2 Cinemas, said,’’ The city of Ahmedabad & the people have showered us with so much love & opportunities for future growth & expansion of our cinema business. With the opening of this 6-screen property at TRP, Bopal, Mukta A2 cinemas will stand at 16 operational screens in Ahmedabad, with six more to be added in the pipeline.

The cinema will be open for commercial operations from 5th OCTOBER. With this launch; Mukta A2 Cinemas has now expanded its presence to 24 properties and 62 screens.- (please note have not included Chittorgarh 3 screens in this count)

