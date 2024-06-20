Multi-award-winning author Sneha Sabu releases new book My Lost Pages

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 20: International Indian diasporic author and winner of eight international awards for her debut book Stay Safe with Ruby and Reuben, Sneha Sabu launched her poetry collection, My Lost Pages, published by White Falcon Publishing. An eclectic collection of 25 poems, My Lost Pages is written in free style. The poems in this book are reflective and conversational in nature. What is unique about these poems is the range of deep thought-provoking issues and topics the author has covered in a simple and easy-to-understand format. These poems make the reader leap in laughter, feel sad, evoke pain, think and reflect. Available on Amazon worldwide these poems are a must read for poetry lovers.

What makes these poems distinct is its simplicity and creative reflection. In daily conversations not, all thoughts in the human mind surface. Some of them get lost in the transition of verbal articulation and the nature of the topic one discusses. Thoughts that are considered embarrassing, that we are reluctant to share, and cherished thoughts find life in these poems.

Sneha Sabu hails from a village in Kerala, India and is an international strategist, development thinker, researcher and author. She has worked for 18 countries in the Asia Pacific region to prepare country strategies. In 2011/12, Sneha represented Habitat for Humanity International at the United Nations post MDGs discussions in Bangkok, Thailand. Sneha also received the Waverley Council Mayor's Good Governance Award in 2022.

Sneha has committed to dedicating profits from sales of her debut book, Stay Safe with Ruby and Reuben, published by White Falcon Publishing to make the book free to children who cannot afford a copy. Stay Safe with Ruby and Reuben was written to create awareness among children on a range of topics such as good and bad touches, how to be safe in school, how to be safe while going and coming back from school, secret code and safe sleepovers. The book won eight awards, including the BREW Reader's Choice Book of the Year 2023, the BREW Book Excellence Award 2023 Winner in the Children's Activity Book category, the 2023 Independent Publisher Book Awards Bronze Winner in Children's Interactive, the 2023 Purple Dragonfly Book Award Honorable Mention in Global and Social Issues category and May 2022 International Impact Book Award.

The books can be purchased via amazon at the following links:

https://www.amazon.in/dp/1636405150

https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0CX5CBV6S?ref=myi_title_dp

