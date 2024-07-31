Multi-Industry Magnate Dr S.C. Muralikumar Honoured with Global Business Entrepreneur Award at the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 31: Dr S.C. Muralikumar, a visionary entrepreneur and founder of Top Rock Interiors, was honoured with the Global Business Entrepreneur award during the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award 2024 ceremony. The award was bestowed in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to business and society. The ceremony was conducted at the Delhi Vidhanabha, Old Secretariat, New Delhi.

Dr Muralikumar's journey from a civil engineer in Saudi Arabia to a prominent figure in the UAE's business landscape spans over three decades. His entrepreneurial vision led to the establishment of Top Rock Interiors in Dubai in 2004, which has since grown into a global leader in interior design and building services.

The Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award acknowledges Dr Muralikumar's innovative approach to business, his commitment to quality, and his significant impact across multiple sectors, including construction, hospitality, education, and technology. His expansion into international markets and diversification into various industries demonstrate his adaptability and forward-thinking mindset. Dr Muralikumar's philanthropic efforts, particularly during crises such as the 2015 floods in India and the COVID-19 pandemic, highlight his dedication to social responsibility. His recent initiatives, including the launch of the Lab of Future in the UAE, which is a space science and technology institution for educational programs. Its vision is to create future scientists, future researchers, future innovators and future leaders, highlight his dedication to shaping future leaders and bridging the gap between industry and academia. These efforts make him a well-deserved winner for the Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Award.

The award ceremony was graced by several distinguished dignitaries Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Raj Niwas Goel, Manoj Kumar, Member of Parliament from Sasaram, Imran Hussain, Cabinet Minister of Food and Civil Supplies and Election, Aaley Mohammad Iqbal, Deputy Mayor Delhi Municipal corporation, Dr Mazin Al Masoudi, Ambassador of Arab League Mission, Delhi and many more.

On the occasion, Dr S C Murlikumar stated, "This recognition reinforces my belief in the power of dreams, hard work, and perseverance. It is a humbling experience to be associated with the legacy of Dr. Kalam, a visionary who inspired millions. I am extremely grateful for this honour and see it as a motivation to push further, dream bigger, and work harder towards excellence in all our endeavours."

This award serves as a testament to Dr Muralikumar's impact on the business world and his role in inspiring the next generation of entrepreneurs. His journey continues to be a beacon of inspiration, demonstrating that with vision, hard work, and adaptability, it's possible to build a legacy that spans industries and borders.

