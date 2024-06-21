Mumbai Achievers Awards 2024: A Star-Studded and Unforgettable Night

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 21: The Mumbai Achievers Awards 2024 was a night to remember, celebrating the spirit of achievement and the remarkable contributions of individuals towards societal well-being. The event took place at the Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai, with Red Cherry Entertainment as the title sponsor and Jack & Jones as a co-powered sponsor.

Radio City Radio Partner, Special Partner Bellwether Group & All Saint, Automobile Partner Navnit Group, Marketing Partner TBB, Media PR by Kritika Pandey

This prestigious occasion attracted a significant number of celebrities from the entertainment industry, including Bollywood and television actors, directors, producers, singers, and other creatives. The CEO of the Mumbai Achievers Awards, Ahsaan Rehan, and Keyur Sheth, MD of Red Cherry Entertainment, remarked that the Mumbai Achievers Awards serves as a vital platform to encourage both emerging and established talents, recognizing their contributions and boosting their confidence.

Renowned personalities in attendance included Isha Malviya, Shiv Thakare, Daisy Shah, Mukesh Chhabra, Sudhanshu Pandey, Aishwarya Sharma, Neil Bhatt, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Krystle Dsouza, Debattama Saha, Shivangi Verma, Tridha Chaudhary, Mudassar Khan, Zain Imam, Shreya Shukla, Abha Singh, Nishit Chandra, Sanju Rathod, and many more. Each of these talented individuals received awards for their impeccable and unmatched work in the industry.

It was a memorable evening dedicated to honoring the efforts of these heroes who tirelessly work for the betterment of society.

