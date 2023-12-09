Mumbai Airport tops ASQ rankings, next goal net zero carbon emissions by 2029: Gautam Adani

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], December 9 : Mumbai Airport has achieved the distinction of being the best in the Asia Pacific region for services, as per the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) rankings, announced Gautam Adani, Chairman of Adani Group which runs Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

"Adani's #MumbaiAirport is redefining excellence in aviation! It's now the best in Asia Pacific for Services according to ASQ, in the 40M+ passenger category. With the remarkable feat of handling 1,032 flights in a single day on one runway, we are also leading in Sustainability. We proudly operate on 100% green energy, making us an entirely sustainable airport. Moreover, we are 3rd in Asia Pacific to reach Level 4+ 'Transition' of the ACA Program of ACI, aligning our CO2 management with global climate objectives. Our next goal? Net Zero Carbon Emissions by 2029! @CSMIA_Official #COP28," Adani posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Saturday.

This accolade is a testament to the airport's commitment to providing exceptional services to passengers and enhancing their overall airport experience.

The ASQ rankings, widely recognized in the aviation industry, measure various aspects of airport services, including cleanliness, security, efficiency, and passenger satisfaction.

This feat underscores the airport's operational efficiency and capability to manage a high volume of flights, contributing to its standing as a key aviation hub in the region.

The emphasis on sustainability is a cornerstone of Adani's approach to airport management.

In addition to these achievements, Adani's Mumbai Airport has reached Level 4+ 'Transition' of the Airport Carbon Accreditation (ACA) Program of the Airports Council International (ACI).

The ACA Program assesses airports' efforts in managing and reducing carbon emissions, promoting responsible environmental practices within the aviation sector.

Adani's Mumbai Airport's achievement of Level 4+ 'Transition' reflects its dedication to effective carbon management and its contribution to global climate goals.

The announcement comes when the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) is being held in Dubai, UAE, where global discussions on climate action and sustainability are at the forefront.

Adani's Mumbai Airport's commitment to net-zero carbon emissions by 2029 aligns with the spirit of COP28, reinforcing the aviation industry's role in addressing climate change challenges.

Adani's Mumbai Airport's achievements and future commitments position it as a leading force in the aviation sector, setting new standards for service excellence, operational efficiency, and environmental sustainability in the Asia Pacific region.

