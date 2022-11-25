Mumbai Metro One: In embracing digitalisation through WhatsApp ticketing

Mumbai Metro One has launched its self-service WhatsApp eTicketing on the 24th of November 2022.

Chief guest Remo D'souza was a part of the event in promoting digitalisation and a greener future.

They are all set to embrace digitalisation by launching an end-to-end metro ticket booking through Whatsapp, the popular messenger app. This is an end-to-end digital payment-enabled mechanism in partnership and collaboration with Billeasy, Atek Payments & Mumbai Metro One. This proposition aligns with the Government of India's "Digital India" signature programme, facilitating an environmentally-friendly method of commuting.

Here's how!

First, there is no need to download any app. Second, is the convenience of booking directly over WhatsApp. Third, commuters can engage in online booking of their tickets using online payment modes such as UPI, Debit and Credit Cards, to name a few. Commuters can now book from anywhere, anytime. The 'no-radius' booking enables one to book tickets from the confines of their home. The solution renders speed.

Getting into the solution

The avenue offers comfort and convenience and delves beyond the usual online ticketing portal. To this end, commuters can scan the QR code at any of the Mumbai Metro One touchpoints (or Booking Counters) and get going. This helps them to beat the queues and save time. The platform renders details about transaction history and updates too. Also, users can feel engaged through several entertainment options during their commute. They can get in on the action-packed games, play the legendary ludo or even play their favorite sporting game. The consequent times might also feature live news and other options.

In booking your e-tickets using WhatsApp

1. Send a 'Hi' to initiate a chat with the Mumbai Metro One Phone No +91 9670008889

2. You will receive an e-ticket booking link (it's valid for 5 minutes)

3. To go contactless, open the Whatsapp chat and get redirected to the E-ticket gateway page

When here:

You can choose the options of Journey Route and Journey Type (Single or Return)

You can choose among the multiple payment options

Once the payment gets done, you shall receive a metro E-ticket on your WhatsApp number

Click the link to open the E-ticket

Scan the same at any AFC or touchpoints and commence your journey

No longer is ticket booking the conventional frustrating endeavor. A revelation and revolution, no more queuing up in line.

From the vaults of the visionaries

A collaborative pursuit, the Mumbai Metro One has partnered with Atek Payments and Billeasy. Atek Payments takes care of the hardware and manages and operates the Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) system. The Billeasy team helps the commute by offering a seamless digital experience.

Colonel Shubhodoy Mukherjee, Chief Executive Officer, Mumbai Metro One Pvt. Ltd. believes in the power of digital. comfort and convenience are the modern-day constants. And a connected future is the primary objective, a global manifesto and operational credo.

By embarking on efficiency, fastidiousness and steadfastness, Mumbai Metro One has geared up to bring about a change in the transit ecosystem by fostering digital mobility solutions.

In the end, together, everyone shall attain digitalisation and innovation.

