Mumbai Residents Set to Join YVCare Earth Festival

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13: YVCare is taking the lead in the vibrant city of Mumbai as it gears up for the much-anticipated Earth Festival, scheduled for the upcoming month of October. This remarkable festival promises to set a precedent towards our commitment to non-violence, sustainability, compassion, and overall well-being. YVCare has proudly announced this groundbreaking 2-day event, marking a historic moment in its inception. As part of this extravaganza, a multitude of Mumbaikars are poised to participate in the unique program, "Earth RUN".

Vignesh Manjeshwar, the visionary behind the ‘YVCare Earth Festival’, emphasized that the 48th IVU World Vegan Festival, slated for October 28th and 29th, 2023 will be an integral component of the grand celebrations. This festival will highlight the Vegan lifestyle and its profound positive impact on individuals and our environment. Renowned and influential personalities will grace the event, lending their star power to our shared cause while enhancing the festival's allure. Their support serves as a testament to our dedication in crafting a brighter, sustainable world. Fitness enthusiasts will benefit from expert guidance on maintaining a healthy lifestyle and comprehending the significant effects of dietary choices on personal well-being and the environment.

The Earth Festival boasts a lineup of over 50 distinguished speakers who will shed light on critical topics, including health, fitness, environmental stewardship, and climate change. This grand gathering unites environmentalists, visionaries, and all Earth enthusiasts under one roof. Highlights include a FOOD FESTIVAL with over 200 Cruelty-free food varieties, featuring eclectic performances from 2 Musical Bands and DJ’s (MUSICAL FESTIVAL); a harmonious blend of food and culture that embody the spirit of the event. With an expected participation of more than 12,000 individuals (and the potential for more), this event serves as a rallying call for all Earthlings to adopt a cruelty-free lifestyle and embark on a transformative journey towards lasting change. Visitors can explore a bustling market featuring over 150 stalls, each brimming with cruelty-free treasures. From delectable cuisine to premium eco-conscious products, sustainable fashion, and leading lifestyle brands, there's something for everyone.

Vignesh Manjeshwar enthusiastically encourages participation in the "EARTH RUN" - run for your Health & Mother Earth, inviting all to contribute to a health-conscious run symbolizing our collective commitment to sustainability and compassion. The “EARTH MARCH” stands as a tribute to the vital importance of sustainability and a collective promise by participants to safeguard our precious planet and its inhabitants. Entrepreneurs and businesses have the opportunity to secure their stalls and showcase cruelty-free products to an engaged and diverse audience, while also gaining valuable insights by connecting with industry experts during the “ESC Business Conference”. Attendees to the YVCare Earth Festival can also look forward to more than 20 Free Workshops, Talks by Experts from various Fields, designed to empower them with the knowledge needed to lead a more ethical and sustainable life.

For media inquiries and further information, Please contact:

Email: festival@YVCareEarth.com

Link: https://linktr.ee/YVCareEarth

