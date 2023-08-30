Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Set to Transform Mumbai-Navi Mumbai Connectivity and Ignite Real Estate Boom, Announces Maharashtra Chief Minister

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 30: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde graced his presence virtually at an initiative by Opelox Media and Marketing Private limited powered by JSW Cements and co-powered by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) announcing the opening of Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) connecting between Navi Mumbai and Mumbai shortly in the next few months.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed the power-packed Business Summit on ‘Sustainable Cities 2030’ that took place at Taj President, Cuffe Parade were industry players from construction industry including real estate, construction material, architects and urban planners including Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officers attended the summit in Mumbai addressing several concerns and voices of Sustainable Navi Mumbai and Raigad 2030.

Eknath Shinde said, "We all understand the importance of sustainable cities, Navi Mumbai and the entire Raigad is going to be the driving force for Maharashtra when it comes to sustainable cities. We must remember that 2030 is not far, and our government has taken several steps in form of infrastructure projects like MTHL, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Virar Alibaug Corridor, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Expressway, Mumbai Pune Expressway augmentation that will bring ease of travel and boost infrastructure and real estate of Navi Mumbai and Mumbai."

Speaking at the Summit Radheshyam Mopalwar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC said, "With Navi Mumbai Airport that is expected to be ready in around one year period the entire Raigad and Navi Mumbai belt is expected to get much boost. In the next 5 years, Navi Mumbai will totally be a different city all together with incoming infrastructure projects like Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), MTHL and Virar Alibag Corridor being constructed by MSRDC. We are going to start work on the corridor by December 2023, and the corridor that will bring in 9 new townships opportunity is expected to be ready by 2026. I have no doubt in agreeing that in the coming years, Navi Mumbai will overtake city like Mumbai."

Manoj Rustagi, Executive Vice President Sustainability, R&D, JSW Cement said, "At JSW Cement we continuously strive to be committed to our core business value and ensure sustainability when it comes to our revenue and cash flows along with also ensuring that carbon emissions from our business remains at the minimal level. In the last 10 years, our business has grown immensely, and at the same time our carbon emissions also have come down significantly to ensure the growth and development is sustainable."

The day long business summit was also attended by Shri Vijay Nahata -IAS, Chairman State Environment impact assessment authority, real estate developers from National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Confederation of Real Estate Developers' Associations of India (CREDAI), Maharashtra Chamber of Housing Industry (MCHI) and the Builders Association of Navi Mumbai (BANM). Shri Sanjay, Dutt, Managing Director, and Chief Executive Officer of Tata Realty, Shri Ashok Chhajer, Chairman and Managing Director of Arihant Superstructures, and Shir Prakash Baviskar, CMD of Baviskar Group also attended the business summit and voiced for Sustainable Development of Navi Mumbai further adding that Navi Mumbai has immense scope and opportunity to take on several cities like Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, Hyderabad etc.

