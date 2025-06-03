Mumbai's First "Apna Ghar Ashram" for Shelterless Women

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 3: The inauguration of the "Apna Ghar Ashram," dedicated to serving shelterless and helpless individuals, especially women, was held in Malad East, operated by the Shishu Welfare Trust of India. The event was graced by the Chief Guest, Joint Commissioner of Law and Order, Satyanarayan Chaudhary (IPS).

There are around 65 Apna Ghar Ashrams across the country, and this one, located on General A.K. Vaidya Marg in Malad East, has been launched for the support of destitute women. This is the first such facility for women in Mumbai, with a similar one for men operating in Vasai.

The event was also attended by other distinguished guests, including Nidhi Chaudhary (IAS), Veerpal Singh (National Patron), Dr. Madhuri Bhardwaj, Founder Dr. B.M. Bhardwaj, National President Ramswaroop Agarwal, Chairman Subhash Gupta, President Ambika Agarwal, Secretary Seema Mukim, Joint Secretary Shivani Patodia, Treasurer Manju Murarka, Joint Treasurer Rashmi Haralalka, and Ashok Goyal, among hundreds of others.

Chief Guest Satyanarayan Chaudhary stated that we all need to come together and cultivate values in society, so that such ashrams are no longer required in the country. Nidhi Chaudhary emphasized offering help and love to the sick, urging people to serve with an open heart instead of turning a blind eye.

Dr. B.M. Bhardwaj, the founder of Apna Ghar Ashram, said, "This is a home for everyone who has no one." He further remarked that the Almighty has extended his open hands to support us in serving those in need. Ramswaroop Agarwal added that this ashram is not just a place to stay but a ray of hope for those who need support in life. For help, individuals can contact the helpline number: 8655349940.

