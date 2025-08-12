Mumbai’s Most Epic Ganpati Celebration: Mumbai Cha Sheth’s Open Double Decker Tour

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11: One of Mumbai's most recognised Ganpati celebrations, Mumbai Cha Sheth, is set to return for its ninth year. But this time it is back with a unique twist. It will be organised by Red Cherrys Entertainment under the leadership of Keyur Sheth. The 2025 edition will mark the first time the Ganpati idol will be taken across the city aboard an open-top double-decker bus. This is happening for the first time in the world. It will allow devotees in multiple neighbourhoods to have darshan without visiting a single fixed location.

Mumbai Cha Sheth has been a highlight of the city's Ganeshotsav calendar since its inception in 2015. Indeed, it is the best attraction of Mumbai. Every year, the Mumbai Cha Sheth's Ganpati Bappa has drawn large crowds. Several well-known personalities from television, cinema, and sports visit to get blessing from Ganpati Bappa. Hindustani Bhau, Munmun Dutta, Soumya Tandon, Rakesh Bedi, Sangram Singh, Rakhi Tandon, Sunil Pal, Poonam Pandey, and many more have received blessings from Mumbai Cha Sheth's Ganpati Bappa. The annual festival mixes traditional rituals with innovative ideas. It draws devotees from across Mumbai and beyond.

This year, 2025's highlight will be the introduction of Hijack India 2.0 by Mumbai Cha Sheth. It is the open-top bus. This bus will carry the Ganpati Bappa idol through various parts of Mumbai city. It is happening for the first time in the world. Organisers shared, “Those Mumbaikars who may not be able to travel to the event's primary venue. This move aims to make the festivities more accessible to Mumbaikars.” Organisers have said the initiative is intended to bring “Bappa closer to the people”. Organisers further shared, “It will be maintaining the cultural and spiritual essence of the celebration.”

The grand reveal of Ganpati Bappa's idol is scheduled for August 27, 2025. The bus route and detailed schedule are expected to be announced shortly by the Mumbai Cha Sheth team. This will allow devotees to plan their participation in the mobile darshan.

Mumbai Cha Sheth has been known for its large-scale decorations, themed setups, and musical performances over the past nine years. Daily aartis and community gatherings make it even more memorable. This year, the mobile format is expected to create a city-wide celebration. As per the organisers, it will be extending the reach of the festivities to more localities than ever before.

With a very few days left for Ganesh Chaturthi, the organisers are working hard. They have begun preparations. Volunteers have started planning the celebrations.

Mumbai Cha Sheth 2025 will continue to share updates and live coverage of the celebrations on its official social media handles.

