Mumbai's real estate surges with record registrations, driven by CREDAI-MCHI's property expo and 7 years of MahaRERA's impact

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 8: In April 2024, Mumbai witnessed a remarkable spike in property registrations, marking the second-highest number in over a decade. This surge signals a burgeoning optimism towards property ownership, driven by the collaborative endeavors of CREDAI-MCHI and the transformative influence of MahaRERA regulations. Noteworthy initiatives such as the CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo held in January have played a pivotal role in fueling this momentum, offering innovative incentives like zero stamp duty and registration fees.

The efficacy of CREDAI-MCHI's initiatives is evident in the unprecedented surge in property registrations in Mumbai. April witnessed a staggering 11,500 registrations, marking the fourth consecutive month where registrations surpassed the 10,000 mark. Notably, there has been a discernible shift in property preferences, with a substantial increase in registrations for apartments under 500 sq ft, indicative of evolving consumer trends. Furthermore, the surge in e-registrations in April 2024 can be attributed to the concerted efforts of CREDAI-MCHI in collaboration with the Department of Registration and Stamp.

Dhaval Ajmera, Secretary, CREDAI-MCHI said, "In the wake of MahaRERA's transformative influence, the surge in property registrations in Mumbai exemplifies the collaborative spirit between CREDAI-MCHI and regulatory authorities. Our concerted efforts, exemplified by initiatives like the CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo, have not only fueled this momentum but also underscored our commitment to innovation and consumer-centric solutions. As Secretary of CREDAI-MCHI, I'm proud to witness the tangible impact of our endeavors, paving the way for a vibrant and resilient real estate landscape in Maharashtra."

The 31st edition of the CREDAI-MCHI Property Expo, themed "Zero is our Hero," attracted over 24,716 genuine homebuyers and more than 185 property bookings ranging from Rs 60 lakhs to Rs 10 crores, underscoring the robust demand in the market. As Maharashtra's real estate regulatory act, MahaRERA, commemorates its seventh anniversary, it is essential to acknowledge its pivotal role in transforming the real estate sector. With over 45,000 real estate projects and 47,000 real estate agents registered under its purview, MahaRERA has significantly enhanced transparency, accountability, and consumer protection. The collaborative efforts between MahaRERA and industry stakeholders like CREDAI-MCHI have been instrumental in ensuring a seamless transition and effective implementation of regulatory frameworks, thereby fostering a conducive environment for sustainable growth in Maharashtra's real estate sector.

CREDAI-MCHI is an apex body comprising members from the Real Estate Industry in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). With an impressive membership of over 1800+ leading developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI has extended its reach throughout the region, establishing units in various locations such as Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Virar, Raigad, Navi Mumbai, Palghar-Boisar, Bhiwandi, Uran-Dronagiri, Shahapur-Murbad, and most recently in Alibag, Karjat-Khalapur-Khopoli, and Pen. Being the only Government-recognized body for private sector developers in MMR, CREDAI-MCHI is dedicated to promoting the industry's organization and progress.

As a part of CREDAI National, an apex body of 13000 developers across the nation, CREDAI- MCHI has emerged as a preferred platform for regional discussions on housing and habitat by establishing close and strong ties with the government. It is committed to breaking barriers to create a strong, organized, and progressive real estate sector in the MMR. The vision of CREDAI-MCHI is to empower the Real Estate fraternity of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region as it preserves, protects, and advances the right to housing for all. To continue being a trusted ally, guiding their members, supporting the Government on policy advocacy, and assisting those they serve through the ever-evolving real estate fraternity.

For further media queries, please contact:

Sonia Kulkarni | 9820184099 sonia.kulkarni@hunkgolden.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor