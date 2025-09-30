Munish Forge Limited IPO: Investors’ Meet Organized in Surat

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 30: NNM Group and Munish Forge Limited – a leading company in the casting and forging sector with a remarkable contribution to the defense industry and exports to countries including the UK and US – is bringing a special opportunity for investors in Surat through its upcoming Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The company's IPO anchor book will open on September 29, 2025, while applications for the general public will be accepted from September 30, 2025. The IPO will close on October 3, 2025, and the shares will be listed on October 8, 2025. A total of 77,00,400 shares will be offered at a price band of ₹91 to ₹96 per share, through which the company expects to raise ₹73.92 crore.

To mark this, an Investors' Meet was organized in Surat on Sunday.

Speaking at the event, Nikunj Mittal of NNM Securities Pvt. Ltd., the promoter and market maker of Munish Forge Limited, invited investors to participate in this attractive opportunity. Considering Surat as a hub of smart entrepreneurs and investors, the company organized the Investors' Meet on September 28 at T.G.B Hotel. At the event, investors were given detailed insights into the company's growth, promoters, and future plans.

Dev Arjun Bhasin, Director and Promoter of Munish Forge Limited, Ludhiana, said that with the government's increasing focus on the defense sector and regulatory changes, there are bright growth prospects ahead. This will benefit not just the company but also its investors.

Devendra Bhasin, Managing Director of Munish Forge Limited, said that since its establishment in 1986, the company has been progressing steadily. Along with significant contributions in the defense sector, it has been exporting to the UK, US, and other countries. Keeping Surat's wise investors in mind, the IPO is being launched here. He expressed confidence that the IPO will receive an enthusiastic response from investors.

At the Investors' Meet, attendees were given detailed information about the company's strong growth, its important role in the defense sector, and its success in the global export market. NNM Group and Munish Forge Limited invited investors to participate in the IPO and become part of the company's success story.

