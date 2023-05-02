New Delhi [India], May 2 (/PNN): A book written by the dynamic couple of motivational speakers and digital coaches Dr Munish Chopra and Dr Pooja Chopra has become a bestselling book on Amazon within just 24 hours of its launch. The book talks about sales techniques and challenges and comes with the findings of the numerous struggles the couple had to face before becoming successful.

The book "Quantum Sales Techniques: Mastering the 15 Sales Barriers Using Law of Attraction and NLP Techniques" was released on Amazon on the occasion of International Book Day on April 23. It became a bestseller on the leading e-commerce platform within 24 hours of the launch to create a record of sorts.

"We were confident that the book will be very well-received, but we had not thought it would become such a big hit and ranked among bestsellers within a day of its launch. We have been flooded with calls from friends and well-wishers and are still trying to come to terms with it. The book is a crux of what I and Pooja have learnt over the last seventeen years as top direct sellers. It will definitely make an impact on millions and give readers the tools they need to achieve their goals," said Dr Munish Chopra, who is a motivational speaker, life coach, direct seller, transformational leader and digital entrepreneur.

"We started with zero and faced a lot of struggles initially. There were many days when we were down, but we always bounced back, which helped us reach where we are today. The book talks about struggles, perseverance, resilience, finding the motivation and the inner strength, to overcome all obstacles. We are thankful to readers for the response to the book," said Dr Pooja Chopra, who in addition to being a motivational speaker and life coach, is also a certified Neuro-Linguistic Programming (NLP) coach.

The book will help readers try new things, acquire new skills, and consider other ways of doing things. They will not only learn about typical sales misconceptions, problems and most sales barriers but also learn how they can overcome them using the law of attraction and NLP techniques.

Dr Munish and Pooja Chopra are top achievers with one of the leading direct-selling compes in the country. They have been noted public speakers for more than 17 years and have trained more than 1 lakh people in entrepreneurship. They were recently bestowed the Honorary Doctorate award by a prominent international orgsation in transformational leadership.

https://amzn.eu/d/gny0vdm

