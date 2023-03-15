Muscle Torque Launches a New Category of Cord Set in its Activewear Line

New Delhi (India), March 15: Muscle Torque, a leading activewear brand, has announced the launch of a new category of cord set in its product line. The brand, which promotes fitness and fashion for all ages and sizes, is expanding its offering with the introduction of vibrant, high-quality cord sets that are sure to be a hit with its loyal customer base.

Designed to meet the needs of fitness enthusiasts who demand the best in comfort, style, and durability, Muscle Torque’s new cord set range is perfect for you. Whether you are going for a workout session, a shopping spree, a brunch scene, a movie night, or meeting a friend for a walk in the park, this new line of cord sets is perfect for everything! Made with the highest quality materials and attention to detail, these cord sets are built to last and provide unparalleled support, flexibility and stretch for any fitness activity.

“We are thrilled to launch this new category of cord set in our activewear line,” said a spokesperson for Muscle Torque. “Our customers have been asking for high-quality, durable cord sets that can keep up with their active lifestyle, and we’re proud to deliver a product that exceeds their expectations.”

The new cord set range is available in a variety of vibrant colours, including wine, teal, and black, making it easy for customers to mix and match with their favourite Muscle Torque activewear. Whether hitting the gym, running outdoors, going for a dance workout session, or practising yoga, these cord sets provide the perfect blend of comfort and support to help customers achieve their fitness goals.

Muscle Torque is committed to providing fitness apparel and accessories that cater to all sizes, including 7XL sizes, to ensure that everyone has access to high-quality activewear. With the launch of the new cord set category, the brand is expanding its offerings and continuing to provide products that cater to a diverse range of customers.

“Our goal at Muscle Torque is to promote fitness and fashion for all, regardless of age, size, or ability,” said the spokesperson. “The idea is to provide high-quality activewear to everyone on a budget and allow the women to feel confident and empowered. The new cord set range is just another example of how we’re delivering on that promise since we believe that everyone should have access to high-quality products and the world is a better place when the women of it feel empowered.”

The new cord set range is now available for purchase on the Muscle Torque website. Customers can also take advantage of the brand’s 20% discount on the website and easy return/exchange policy to ensure a hassle-free shopping experience.

About Muscle Torque

Muscle Torque is a leading activewear brand that promotes fitness and fashion for all. With a focus on quality, comfort, and style, the brand offers a range of products that cater to all ages and sizes, including 7XL sizes. From activewear to accessories, Muscle Torque provides everything customers need to achieve their fitness goals in style.

