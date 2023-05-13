Music School director opens up about the suicides of young students in Hyderabad, Telangana due to academic pressure

New Delhi [India], May 13 (/PNN): In an ironic turn of events, on the same day as the release of Music School, a film that highlights the societal and parental pressure of academics on students, the reports of the suicide of six students in Hyderabad have come to light.

As the CBSE results for class 12th were out on Friday, six students in different instances in Hyderabad, Telangana and Nizamabad committed suicide succumbing to the pressure and harassment of parents/ teachers for scoring less marks.

Music school, a multi-lingual musical by Ilaiyaraaja and directed and produced by IAS officer turned filmmaker Paparao Biyyala, is an entertaining narration of the grave and sensitive subject of academic pressure on students by parents, teachers and society, against the encouragement towards performing arts. The film traces the story of a drama and music teacher played by Sharman Joshi and Shriya Saran respectively struggling to put together a musical play of The Sound of Music with a bunch of kids, fighting against the restraints of the parents and teachers.

Talking about the case, director Paparao Biyyala shares, "It is extremely unfortunate to witness a young kid with great potential lose his life due to the set standards and expectations of the society. Our film Music School voices the same concerns, promoting parents, teachers and society at large to ensure the over-all wellbeing and development of the kids."

Music School is currently successfully running in theatres across three languages- Hindi, Telugu and Tamil.

With music by Ilaiyaraaja, Music School stars Shriya Saran, Sharman Joshi, Shaan, Prakash Raj, Ozu Barua, Gracy Goswamy, Benjamin Gil, Suhasini Mulay, Mona Ambegaonkar, Leela Samson, Bugs Bhargava, Vinay Varma, Sreekanth Iyengar, Vaquar Sheikh, Ph and many other child actors.

Presented by Yamini Films, Hyderabad, this multi-lingual film is shot in Hindi and Telugu, and dubbed in Tamil. It has released on 12th May 2023 by PVR in Hindi and Dil Raju in Telugu.

