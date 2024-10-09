Mustafa Yusufali Gom Honoured at Dadasaheb Phalke Television Awards 2024

VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 9: Mustafa Yusufali Gom, Managing Director of Care Takers Exterior and Interior Pvt Ltd., was honoured at the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award 2024, recognising his exceptional contributions to both business and social causes. The ceremony celebrated Gom's remarkable journey from humble beginnings to becoming a successful entrepreneur, author, and social activist.

As the driving force behind Care Takers, established in 1997, Gom has led the company to complete over 500 projects in Mumbai's repairs and restoration sector. Under his stewardship, the company has earned a reputation for excellence in building repairs and restoration, with a distinctive focus on sustainability and community impact. The firm's approach extends beyond mere structural rehabilitation, emphasising the enhancement of residents' safety, well-being, and quality of life.

Gom's influence extends well beyond his business accomplishments. As a secretary of Anjuman-e-Najmi Dawoodi Bohra Jamaat Kandivali, he has demonstrated commitment to community service, earning recognition from the Governors of Maharashtra, Kerala, Kolkata, and Telangana for his social work. His dedication to public service is further evidenced by his literary contribution, having authored a book titled "Shri Narendra Modi Samvad Naye Bharat Ka Sankalp."

The award ceremony highlighted Gom's unique ability to integrate business acumen with social responsibility, a characteristic deeply rooted in his Dawoodi Bohra faith, which emphasises the values of humility, service, and kindness. During the event, he not only received recognition for his achievements but also participated in presenting awards to various celebrities, showcasing his engagement with the broader entertainment community.

Akhilesh Singh, Founder Chairman of the Dadasaheb Phalke Indian Television Award Organization, praised Gom's humility and dedication to social causes, noting that his journey serves as an inspiration to others. The evening stood as a testament to Gom's multifaceted contributions to both the building repairs and restoration industry and society at large, reinforcing his position as a visionary leader who successfully combines professional excellence with meaningful social impact.

