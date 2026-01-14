Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. honours star performers at Dil Se Awards hosted by Shah Rukh Khan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., recently recognised its top-performing employees at their annual Dil Se Awards, held at a national event in Mumbai, hosted by brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. The awards recognised employees for outstanding performance and merit.

Honouring employees for sustained excellence across roles, regions, and functions

According to the company, the Dil Se Awards form a part of Muthoot FinCorp's structured annual recognition framework, celebrating employees who consistently deliver strong outcomes and demonstrate commitment to the organisation's values. This people-first approach has also earned the company recognition as a Great Place to Work.

"At Muthoot FinCorp Ltd., we are a deeply customer-centric and employee-first organisation," said Shaji Varghese, CEO - Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. "We believe engaged employees build stronger customer relationships and drive meaningful impact on the ground."

He added, "Our recognition philosophy is not driven by competition or pressure, but by our belief in meaningful rewards. Our employees, fondly called as Muthootians... deserve to be acknowledged for their consistent efforts."

According to the company, over the years, Muthoot FinCorp Ltd. has strengthened its people practices by enhancing ease of work, introducing structured rewards and recognition, and enabling faster, clearly defined promotion pathways for deserving employees.

The company says, employee performance is assessed through well-quantified objectives, with nearly 90-95% of management evaluations based on measurable outcomes within individual control. This has brought greater transparency and clarity towards career progression across the organisation.

The Dil Se Awards recognise employees across functions and geographies, including branch teams, business units, and central support teams, who play a critical role in delivering exceptional customer experience and business execution.

According to the company, with a legacy of over 138 years, the Muthoot Pappachan Group continues to place people at the heart of its journey. Through initiatives like Dil Se and its continued recognition as a Great Place to Work, Muthoot FinCorp reinforces its commitment to merit-based recognition, employee well-being, and long-term customer trust.

Muthoot FinCorp Limited, the flagship company of 138-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group, is India's leading Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) with an aim to transform the lives of common man by ensuring their financial wellbeing through an array of varied products and services.

The Company says it offers more than three dozen products and services through its 3750+ branches across India and aims to serve the underbanked, to be their most trusted financial partner, and ensure financial inclusion of every household in India. Muthoot FinCorp's long-standing experience, expertise and stronghold in the semi urban and rural areas has enabled the company to provide quick & customized finance options to the masses.

According to company information, founded in 1887, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) is a significant entity in the Indian business landscape with nationwide presence and tailor-made products and services for its customers. The Group which planted its roots in retail trading, later diversified into various sectors including Financial Services, Hospitality, Automotive, Realty, IT Services, Precious Metals, and Alternate Energy. With Muthoot FinCorp Limited as its Flagship Company and Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan as its brand ambassador, Muthoot Pappachan Group (MPG) today stands as a formidable presence in India.

