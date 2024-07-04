Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited Receives Great Place To Work Certification Second Time in a Row

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 4: Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited (MHFCL), the housing finance arm of 137-year-old business conglomerate Muthoot Pappachan Group (Muthoot Blue) seals its position as a Great Place To Work® with second consecutive win. For the first time, the Company was awarded as one of the Top 100 India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024 while also bagging the Best in industry: NBFC award.

Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited provides a bouquet of home loan products particularly for affordable housing offering customized loan products to people with flexible terms to suit different requirements across India.

The Certification was awarded to MHFCL by Great Place To Work, a global authority that has been studying people practices and employee experience across organisations for over three decades. The list of winners is determined after a rigorous evaluation methodology and include organisations that excel in their people practices and create and operate in a High Trust Culture.

"This Certification and awards highlight our constant efforts and the journey towards excellence in workplace at MHFCL. To win the Certification twice in a row and this time coupled with two prestigious awards only reaffirms our commitment to excellence and strengthening our presence in the industry. I thank all our dedicated Muthootians across and we will continue to foster a diverse and dynamic environment at work where our people and their work will be respected, and valued paving way for empowerment," said Pavan K Gupta, CEO of Muthoot Housing Finance Company Limited (MHFCL).

"Employees are the greatest asset of any organisation and it's certainly a great matter of pride for us to receive the certification consecutively for two years, reemphasizing our commitment to nurturing a valued workforce. To be One of the Top 100 India's Great Mid-Size Workplaces 2024 & Best in industry: NBFC award adds to the delight and is a testament to our constant efforts in creating a conducive working environment and solidifying our position in the industry. Integrity, Collaboration & Excellence are our Core Values across the Group, and we will continue to create world-class experience for our employees while driving our Purpose of transforming the lives of the common by improving their financial well-being," said Thomas Muthoot, Director, Muthoot Pappachan Group.

